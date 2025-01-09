Aggregated Representor Queues

By utilizing the Receive Memory Pool (RMP) object, multiple Rx queues can share the same memory pool and completion queue.

For a high number of VF/SF representors Rx queues scenario, the memory consumption will be reduced significantly. In the meanwhile, the overhead of polling large number queues is reduced, and the CPU utilization is improved. The standard and the aggregate Rx queue modes are both supported, and the application can decide which mode to choose.