Aging Support For HWS (Hardware Steering)
As of DPDK version 20.11_6.0.0, we support aging for HWS ((Hardware Steering)). When configuring via
rte_flow_configure(), new member flags is added to the
"struct rte_flow_port_attr".
RTE_FLOW_PORT_FLAG_STRICT_QUEUE: Indicates that all operations for a given flow rule will strictly happen on the same queue (create/destroy/query/update).
New structure
"rte_flow_update_age"is added.
Update structure to modify the parameters of an indirect AGE action.
The update structure is used by rte_flow_action_handle_update() function.
New function API
"rte_flow_get_aged_flows" is added.
Refer to the header file "rte_flow.h" for more detailed descriptions.
Limitations:
Using the same indirect COUNT action combined with multiple AGE actions in different flows may cause a wrong AGE state for the AGE actions.
Creating/destroying flow rules with indirect AGE action when it is active (timeout != 0) may cause a wrong AGE state for the indirect AGE action.
The mlx5 driver reuses counters for aging action, so for optimization, the values in the "struct rte_flow_port_attr" structure should describe:
nb_counters: the number of flow rules using counter (with/without AGE)
nb_aging_objects: the number of flow rules containing AGE action