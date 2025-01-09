Aging Support For HWS (Hardware Steering)

As of DPDK version 20.11_6.0.0, we support aging for HWS ((Hardware Steering)). When configuring via rte_flow_configure() , new member flags is added to the "struct rte_flow_port_attr" .

RTE_FLOW_PORT_FLAG_STRICT_QUEUE : Indicates that all operations for a given flow rule will strictly happen on the same queue (create/destroy/query/update).

New structure "rte_flow_update_age" is added.

Update structure to modify the parameters of an indirect AGE action.

The update structure is used by rte_flow_action_handle_update() function.

New function API "rte_flow_get_aged_flows" is added. Refer to the header file "rte_flow.h" for more detailed descriptions.

Limitations: