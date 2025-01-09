Allow / Forbid Duplicate Rules Insertion
The new device argument
'allow_duplicate_pattern` is used to generate errors when duplicated rules are trying to be inserted. The new device argument could be set to either of the following values:
0: Prevent from inserting flow rules with the same pattern of rte_flow items in non-root tables.
1: Allow inserting rules with the same pattern items. By default, the PMD will set it to 1 to keep the previous behavior
Set it to 0 if forbid, for example:
-a <PCI_BDF>,allow_duplicate_pattern=
0