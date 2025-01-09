Allow / Forbid Duplicate Rules Insertion

NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
The new device argument 'allow_duplicate_pattern` is used to generate errors when duplicated rules are trying to be inserted. The new device argument could be set to either of the following values:

  • 0: Prevent from inserting flow rules with the same pattern of rte_flow items in non-root tables.

  • 1: Allow inserting rules with the same pattern items. By default, the PMD will set it to 1 to keep the previous behavior

Testpmd Usage Examples

Set it to 0 if forbid, for example:

-a <PCI_BDF>,allow_duplicate_pattern=0

