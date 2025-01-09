Bug Fixes History

Description: In the previous SWS meter hierarchy implementation, the yellow policy can be either the default, or the same meter as the green policy (if the green policy is another meter). The jump action cannot be specified due to the PMD limitation. By removing such limitation, the jump can be specified as the yellow or green policy.

Description: When the devarg "allow_dup_pattern" is set to 0, the startup will fail in switchdev mode with extended metadata enabled. The rule for metadata copy and tag set is inserted per representor table, but the Rx domain is shared among all representors. When done so, the match pattern gets duplicated. By sharing the table for all representors in a domain, only one rule will be inserted, leading the startup to succeed.

3770497