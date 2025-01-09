Bug Fixes History
The following table provides a list of bug fixes history.
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Issue
|
3899001
|
Description: In the previous SWS meter hierarchy implementation, the yellow policy can be either the default, or the same meter as the green policy (if the green policy is another meter). The jump action cannot be specified due to the PMD limitation. By removing such limitation, the jump can be specified as the yellow or green policy.
|
Keywords: Meter Hierarchy
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK 22.11_2310.3.0
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.4.1
|
3770496
|
Description: When the devarg "allow_dup_pattern" is set to 0, the startup will fail in switchdev mode with extended metadata enabled. The rule for metadata copy and tag set is inserted per representor table, but the Rx domain is shared among all representors. When done so, the match pattern gets duplicated. By sharing the table for all representors in a domain, only one rule will be inserted, leading the startup to succeed.
|
Keywords: Extended metadata, Duplicate pattern
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK 22.11_2310.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK 22.11_2310.3.0
|
3770497
|
Description: In the HW-LAG mode, the counters fetched from the driver may be different since the configurations on each PF may differ. Using the map generated only from the first port counter names, might result in some incorrect value when reading and accumulating from the second port, or it might even cause crash due to buffer overflow. By refactoring the map generation from both the first and the second ports, the crash and the potential incorrect values issues are solved.
|
Keywords: HW-LAG, xstats
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK 22.11_2310.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK 22.11_2310.3.0
|
3535927
|
Description:
The port stop/start takes a long time when having cross-ports hairpin configured in the past, since all other ports have hairpin Tx/Rx queues bound to this port, it requires a restart as well.
Affected users can reduce the port restart time issue by:
|
Keywords: Hairpin, port restart, fork init
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2307.2.0
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.1.0
|
3304307
|
Description: Fixed a minor memory leakage upon attaching and detaching ports to OVS when HW offloading is enabled.
|
Keywords: Memory leakage, HW offloading
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_1.0.0
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2.0.0