Bug Fixes in this Version

4146543 Description: Fixed data access race condition by separating the cq_ci from the configuration data spaces.

Keywords: cq_ci

Discovered in Version: MLNX DPDK 22.11.1

Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1

4160541 Description: Latency of rte_eth_dev_mac_addr_add() increases with each new MAC address added. Changed the logic to only insert new MAC address rules when adding new MAC to remove the duplications of rules creation and to delete all other MACs to save time.

Keywords: rte_eth_dev_mac_addr_add, MAC

Discovered in Version: MLNX DPDK 22.11_2310.1.1

Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1

4160535 Description: rte_eth_dev_start() performs unnecessary recreation of mlx5 control flow rules, resulting in increased delay of rte_eth_dev_start(). Rework the configuration restore in ethdev and mlx5 PMD layer to separate the promiscuous mode setting, all multicast mode setting and each MAC address setting and restore the config only when needed to save the startup time.

Keywords: rte_eth_dev_start(), ethdev, mlx5 PMD

Discovered in Version: MLNX DPDK 22.11_2310.1.1

Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1

4146553 Description: Fixed the PMD crash while dumping a rule with invalid rule pointer.

Keywords: PMD, pointer

Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.4.1

Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1

4146548 Description: Fixed end condition of reading xstats.

Keywords: xstats

Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK 22.11_2401.1.0

Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1

4142531 Description: Increased the RXD from 64 to 512 to improve the CPS from 500k to 680k.

Keywords: CQE performance degradation, RXD, CPS

Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.4.1

Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1

4039121 Description: Decreased the rxq reference counts properly so the port restart will have clean restart and no mismatch issue.

Keywords: rxq, port

Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.4.1