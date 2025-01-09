Bug Fixes in this Version
For a list of old bug fixes see Bug Fixes History.
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Issue
|
4146543
|
Description: Fixed data access race condition by separating the cq_ci from the configuration data spaces.
|
Keywords: cq_ci
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX DPDK 22.11.1
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1
|
4160541
|
Description: Latency of rte_eth_dev_mac_addr_add() increases with each new MAC address added. Changed the logic to only insert new MAC address rules when adding new MAC to remove the duplications of rules creation and to delete all other MACs to save time.
|
Keywords: rte_eth_dev_mac_addr_add, MAC
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX DPDK 22.11_2310.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1
|
4160535
|
Description: rte_eth_dev_start() performs unnecessary recreation of mlx5 control flow rules, resulting in increased delay of rte_eth_dev_start(). Rework the configuration restore in ethdev and mlx5 PMD layer to separate the promiscuous mode setting, all multicast mode setting and each MAC address setting and restore the config only when needed to save the startup time.
|
Keywords: rte_eth_dev_start(), ethdev, mlx5 PMD
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX DPDK 22.11_2310.1.1
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1
|
4146553
|
Description: Fixed the PMD crash while dumping a rule with invalid rule pointer.
|
Keywords: PMD, pointer
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.4.1
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1
|
4146548
|
Description: Fixed end condition of reading xstats.
|
Keywords: xstats
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK 22.11_2401.1.0
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1
|
4142531
|
Description: Increased the RXD from 64 to 512 to improve the CPS from 500k to 680k.
|
Keywords: CQE performance degradation, RXD, CPS
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.4.1
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1
|
4039121
|
Description: Decreased the rxq reference counts properly so the port restart will have clean restart and no mismatch issue.
|
Keywords: rxq, port
|
Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.4.1
|
Fixed in Release: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1