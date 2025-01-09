Changes and New Features History

Rev. MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2307.2.0

AES GCM Crypto Enables encryption and integrity check of Additional Authenticated Data (AAD) with AES GCM. This extends the application’s flexibility to be better equipped and support advanced security requirements.​ Refer to the links below for more information:​ http://doc.dpdk.org/guides/prog_guide/cryptodev_lib.html http://doc.dpdk.org/guides/cryptodevs/mlx5.html For further information, see DPDK AES-GCM Crypto.

Network Service Header (NSH) Network Service Header (NSH) provides a mechanism for metadata exchange along the instantiated service paths. The NSH is the Service Function Chaining (SFC) encapsulation required to support the SFC architecture (defined in RFC 7665). VXLAN-GPE with the NSHNetwork Service Headers (NSH) variable provides more flexibility than other protocols such as GRE and can be parsed and recognized by the NIC in the rte_flow non-template API now. The presence of NSH header can be matched, and the inner header created after VXLAN-gpe and NSH can be used for matching and for RSS hash fields. Note: The fields within the NSH header cannot be matched in the current implementation. For further information, see Matching Network Service Header (NSH).

Mirror Extension to Port Representor Allows for the redirection of packets from the FDB domain to software by incorporating the PORT_REPRESENTOR action, enabling effective steering towards software. This capability holds significance in situations involving packet mirroring, where diagnostic requirements mandate the directed flow of mirrored packets to the software platform. For further information, see Mirror Extension to Port Representor.

Indirect Action List Extended Indirect action to support an indirect action list (multiple actions in a list), to enable multiple flows to reuse the same list of actions. When utilizing the indirect action list, the application can share fixed actions along with flow-specific changeable ones (same action type, different attribute value). These values are provided during the offloading and reusing of the indirect action list. Note: METER_MARK is the sole attribute currently available for changes.​ The use of indirect action list allows efficient utilization when used and shared by mass number of rules in cases where the action list needs to be modified. In such case, the indirect action list is modified once and influences all the rules that reuse it instead of updating mass number of rules with similar action list scheme. For further information, see Indirect Actions List.

raw_encap/decap Action with Indirect Action Handle When employing shared Encap/decap actions (with matching variants) within a table, the result is a considerable reduction in the number of required rules compared to the alternative approach. Pre-allocating the reformat actions with this number is a misusage of hardware resources therefore, indirect action for encap/decap is recommended in such scenarios. An indirect encap/decap action can be shared by different flow rules among different tables, thus, it reduces any memory footprint and cache-misses, increases overall PPS and enables use of higher scale of flows through optimized resources. For further information, see raw_encap/decap Action with Indirect Action Handle.

Reuse of encap/modify Actions for Different Templates Reduces memory footprint when multiple action templates with encap/modify actions are shared for the same match. Rather than allocating memory and hardware resources separately for each action template, this enables efficient sharing of resource allocation for all the action templates, resulting in more optimized resource utilization. For further information, see Multi-Pattern HWS Table Actions.

Additional Flow Tags with rte_flow Template API​ for New Generation NICs With template API, 3 tags are available in extended meta mode (dv_xmeta_en=4) and 5 tags are available in legacy mode for offloading. Starting with ConnectX-7 / BlueField-3, additional 3 tags are exposed and can be used for matching and modification as the other tags. By incorporating additional tags, the application gains greater flexibility to accommodate a wide range of use cases by enriching the packets with contextual data. This enables better abstraction of applications and streamlines the pipelines. This capability is supported, starting with firmware version xx.38.1002. For further information about the metadata mode, see: http://doc.dpdk.org/guides/nics/mlx5.html

Color-Aware mode: init_color per Rule of METER_MARK Action The "init_color" and "init_color_valid" members are removed from the "rte_flow_action_meter_mark" struct. To enhances the Color-Aware mode with a single meter, a new structure "rte_flow_indirect_update_flow_meter_mark" is introduced with the "init_color" as its member. Different flow rules using a single meter can specify different initial colors as the input via the indirect action list API support. This will help to guarantee the minimal bandwidth of one rule (with green as init_color) among different rules (others without green as init_color) using the same meter. For further information about the Color-Aware mode, refer to the RFC 2697, RFC 2698 and RFC 4115. For further information, see METER_MARK Action API Change.

Arm Power Management By using Wait For Event (WFE) instruction to suspend the lcore execution and Send Event (SEV) instruction to wake up the lcore, the OS can better manage the Arm cores power consumption without wrongly assuming there is a heavy load even if the traffic is idle. Then power consumption will be reduced when running on the Arm cores with a light load. For further information, see: https://doc.dpdk.org/guides/prog_guide/power_man.html

Geneve encap/decap and modify Actions Added support for Geneve encap/decap as well as Geneve options modify with template API in addition to previously supported match on Geneve options.

Rev. MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2.0.0

Flex Item Matching [For BlueField-* DPUs] Enables the hardware to recognize the user's self-defined network header, and to match/modify sample data fields per flow rules. The header layout is fed via a JSON file in the fields: "header length"/"identification from preceding header"/"next header starting"/"next header type"/"header sample data".

Packet re-routing to the kernel Added a flow action that routes packets to kernel over template rte_flow API. For further information, see Packet Re-Routing to the Kernel.

Matching RoCE IB BTH Added support for a new RTE_ITEM ( RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IB_BTH ) to match the RoCE IB BTH. Currently it supports only RoCEv2, opcode, and dst_qp fields. For further information, see Matching RoCE IB BTH opcode/dest_qp.

Live Upgrade Added support for "standby" and "active" flow engine modes to support PMD live upgrades. For further information, see Live Upgrade.

Local/Remote Mirroring The mirror action creates a number of cloned packets as well as keeps the original copy. Each of cloned packet can have different flow actions and destination, while the original packet resumes normal packet path.

RTE Flow Rule Update The new rte_flow_update() API allows users to update the action list in the already existing rule. Flow rules can be updated now without the need to destroy the rule first and create a new one instead. A single API call ensures that no packets are lost by guaranteeing atomicity and flow state correctness. For further information, see Updating Flow Rule.

Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) This version present a new capability for matching MPLS tunnel over UDP when in HW steering mode. It supports multiple MPLS headers for matching as well as encapsulation/decapsulation. The maximum supported MPLS headers is 5. For further information, see Multiprotocol Label Switching.

Range Matching of IP Length Fields Added support for IP length range matching. The user can use the "mask" and "last" fields in a rte_flow_item when creating a pattern template to indicate which parts will be used for range matching. When inserting a flow rule, the "spec" is used to specify the start value of the range, and the "last" is used to specify the end value. For further information, see Range Matching.

Adapter Cards ConnectX-5 adapter card is not supported in MLNX_DPDK 22.11 branch.

Rev. MLNX_DPDK_22.11_1.0.0

Port Affinity Match Added indication in the DPDK level to which physical port the packet belongs to. This capability is available by using a new pattern item type for port affinity. Its value reflects the physical port affinity of the received packets. ​ Additionally, tx_affinity setting was added in the Tx queue, the affinity value reflects the physical port the packets will be sent to. This new capability is enables the app to receive the ingress port of a packet, and send the ACK out on the same port when dual ports devices are configured as a bond in Linux. For further information, see Port Affinity Match.

mlx5 Tx Datapath Tracing The mlx5 Tx data-path tracing capability enables the user to gather the comprehensive information about packets' handling in PMD with timings, including the packet sending completion ones. For further information, see mlx5 Tx Datapath Tracing.

SRV6 Encapsulation/Decapsulation Offload Enables the user to identify the IPv6 routing extension header's presence and match the 1st 32bits. In testpmd CLI, the user can specify the desired encapsulation pattern of IPv6 routing extension for raw_encap . raw_decap will remove it automatically if present. For further information, see SRV6 Encapsulation/Decapsulation Offload.