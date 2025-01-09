Changes between mlnx_dpdk_20.11 and mlnx_dpdk_22.11

ethdev: removed OF_SET_MPLS_TTL, OF_DEC_MPLS_TTL, OF_SET_NW_TTL, OF_COPY_TTL_OUTand OF_COPY_TTL_IN which are not actually supported by any PMD. MODIFY_FIELD action should be used to do packet edits via flow API.

eal: RTE_FUNC_PTR_OR_*macros have been marked deprecated and will be removed in the future. Applications can use devtools/cocci/func_or_ret.cocci to update their code.

eal: Updated rte_eal_remote_launchso it returns -EPIPE in case of a read or write error on the pipe, instead of calling rte_panic.

eal: Updated return types for rte_{bsf,fls}inline functions to be consistently uint32_t.

mempool: Deprecated helper macro MEMPOOL_HEADER_SIZE()has been removed. The replacement macro RTE_MEMPOOL_HEADER_SIZE() is internal only.

mempool: Deprecated macro to register mempool driver MEMPOOL_REGISTER_OPS()has been removed. Use replacement macro RTE_MEMPOOL_REGISTER_OPS()

mempool: Deprecated macros MEMPOOL_PG_NUM_DEFAULTand MEMPOOL_PG_SHIFT_MAX have been removed. These macros are not used and not required any more.

mbuf: Removed deprecated PKT_* Use corresponding flags with RTE_MBUF_F_prefix instead. Applications can use devtools/cocci/prefix_mbuf_offload_flags.cocci to replace all occurrences of old mbuf flags in C code.

bus: Changed the device numa node to -1 when NUMA information is unavailable. The dev->device.numa_nodefield is set by each bus driver for every device it manages to indicate on which NUMA node this device lies. When this information is unknown, the assigned value was not consistent across the bus drivers. This similarly impacts rte_eth_dev_socket_id().

bus: Registering a bus has been marked as an internal API. External users may still register their bus using the hdriver header (see enable_driver_sdk meson option). The rte_bus object is now opaque and must be manipulated through added accessors.

drivers: Registering a driver on the auxiliary, ifpga, pci, vdev, vmbusbuses has been marked as an internal API. External users may still register their driver using the associated driver headers (see enable_driver_sdk meson option). The rte_driver and rte_device objects are now opaque and must be manipulated through added accessors.

ethdev: Removed deprecated macros. Applications can use devtools/cocci/namespace_ethdev.coccito update their code. Removed deprecated ETH_LINK_SPEED_*, ETH_SPEED_NUM_*and ETH_LINK_* (duplex-related) defines. Use corresponding defines with RTE_ prefix instead.

Removed deprecated ETH_MQ_RX_*and ETH_MQ_TX_* Use corresponding defines with RTE_ prefix instead.

Removed deprecated ETH_RSS_*defines for hash function and RETA size specification. Use corresponding defines with RTE_ prefix instead.

Removed deprecated DEV_RX_OFFLOAD_*and DEV_TX_OFFLOAD_ Use corresponding defines with RTE_ETH_RX_OFFLOAD_ and RTE_ETH_TX_OFFLOAD_ prefix instead.

Removed deprecated ETH_DCB_*, ETH_VMDQ_, ETH_*_TCS, ETH_*_POOLSand ETH_MAX_VMDQ_POOL Use corresponding defines with RTE_ prefix instead.

Removed deprecated RTE_TUNNEL_* Use corresponding defines with RTE_ETH_TUNNEL_prefix instead.

Removed deprecated RTE_FC_* Use corresponding defines with RTE_ETH_FC_prefix instead.

Removed deprecated ETH_VLAN_*and ETH_QINQ_ Use corresponding defines with RTE_ prefix instead.

Removed deprecated ETH_NUM_RECEIVE_MAC_ADDR Use corresponding define with RTE_prefix instead.

Removed deprecated PKT_{R,T}X_DYNF_METADATA Use corresponding defines RTE_MBUF_DYNFLAG_{R,T}X_METADATAinstead.

ethdev: Removed deprecated Flow Director configuration from device configuration (fdir_conf). Moved corresponding structures to internal API since some drivers still use it internally.

ethdev: Removed the Rx offload flag RTE_ETH_RX_OFFLOAD_HEADER_SPLITand field split_hdr_size from the structure rte_eth_rxmode used to configure header split. Instead, user can still use RTE_ETH_RX_OFFLOAD_BUFFER_SPLIT for per-queue packet split offload, which is configured by rte_eth_rxseg_split.

ethdev: The reservedfield in the rte_eth_rxseg_split structure is replaced with proto_hdr to support protocol header based buffer split. User can choose length or protocol header to configure buffer split according to NIC’s capability.

ethdev: Changed the type of the parameter rateof the function rte_eth_set_queue_rate_limit() from uint16_t to uint32_t to support more than 64 Gbps. Changed the type of the parameter tx_rate of the functions rte_pmd_bnxt_set_vf_rate_limit() and rte_pmd_ixgbe_set_vf_rate_limit() in the same way for consistency.

ethdev: Promoted rte_eth_rx_metadata_negotiate()from experimental to stable.

ethdev: Promoted the following flow primitives from experimental to stable: RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_PORT_REPRESENTOR

RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_REPRESENTED_PORT

RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_PORT_REPRESENTOR

RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_REPRESENTED_PORT

ethdev: Promoted rte_flow_pick_transfer_proxy()from experimental to stable.

ethdev: Banned the use of attributes ingress/egressin “transfer” flows, as the final step of the deprecation process that had been started in DPDK 21.11. See items PORT_REPRESENTOR, REPRESENTED_PORT.

vhost: Promoted rte_vhost_vring_stats_get(), rte_vhost_vring_stats_get_names()and rte_vhost_vring_stats_reset() from experimental to stable.

cryptodev: The structure rte_cryptodev_sym_sessionwas made internal. The API rte_cryptodev_sym_session_init and rte_cryptodev_sym_session_clear were removed and user would only need to call rte_cryptodev_sym_session_create and rte_cryptodev_sym_session_free to create/destroy sessions. The API rte_cryptodev_sym_session_create was updated to take a single mempool with element size big enough to hold session data and session private data. All sample applications were updated to attach an opaque pointer for the session to the rte_crypto_op while enqueuing.

security: The structure rte_security_sessionwas made internal and corresponding functions were updated to take/return an opaque session pointer. The API rte_security_session_create was updated to take only one mempool which has enough space to hold session and driver private data.

security: MACsec support has been added which resulted in updates to structures rte_security_macsec_xform, rte_security_macsec_statsand security capability structure rte_security_capability to accommodate MACsec capabilities.

security: The experimental API rte_security_get_userdatawas being unused by most of the drivers and it was retrieving userdata from mbuf dynamic field. The API is now removed and the application can directly get the userdata from mbuf dynamic field.

eventdev: The function rte_event_crypto_adapter_queue_pair_addwas updated to accept configuration of type rte_event_crypto_adapter_queue_conf instead of rte_event, similar to rte_event_eth_rx_adapter_queue_add Event will be one of the configuration fields, together with additional vector parameters.

eventdev: The function pointer definition eventdev_stop_flush_tis renamed to rte_eventdev_stop_flush_t to avoid conflicts with application symbols.

eventdev: The data type of the ID parameter in the functions rte_event_dev_xstats_names_get, rte_event_dev_xstats_get, rte_event_dev_xstats_by_name_getand rte_event_dev_xstats_reset is changed to uint64_t from unsigned int and uint32_t.

metrics: Updated rte_metrics_initso it returns an error code instead of calling rte_exit.

telemetry: The allowed characters in names for dictionary values are now limited to alphanumeric characters and a small subset of additional printable characters. This will ensure that all dictionary parameter names can be output without escaping in JSON - or in any future output format used. Names for the telemetry commands are now similarly limited. The parameters for telemetry commands are unaffected by this change.