Compression Driver Support

The NVIDIA mlx5 PCI device can be probed by number of different PCI devices, for example net / vDPA / RegEx. To select the compress PMD, “class=compress” should be specified as the device parameter. The compress device can be probed and used with other NVIDIA classes, by adding more options to the class.

For example: “class=net:compress” will probe both the net PMD and the compress PMD.

For more information of mlx5 compress support, please refer to the link: http://doc.dpdk.org/guides/compressdevs/mlx5.html

The compress lib API reference: http://doc.dpdk.org/guides/prog_guide/compressdev.html

To test compress dev: http://doc.dpdk.org/guides/tools/comp_perf.html, and the driver’s name should be “mlx5_compress” with PCIe bus.