Configuring VF to be Trusted

To support hardware offloading and software steering on VFs, the trusted mode needs to be enabled.

The procedure below is using a ConnectX-5 adapter cards (pf0) with 2 VFs.

  • In Legacy SR-IOV mode.

    1. Configure all the trusted VF using mlxreg to use software steering.

      Firmware version used must be >= xx.29.1016

      • For all trusted VFs (mt4121_pciconf0 is the MST device example):

        $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_name VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL --yes --set "all_vhca=0x1,trust_level=0x1"

      • For a specific VF:

        $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_id 0xc007 --reg_len 0x40 --indexes "0x0.0:32=<vhca id>" --yes --set "0x4.0:32=0x1"

    2. Create 2 VFs on the PF pf0 when in Legacy SR-IOV mode.

      $ echo 2 > /sys/class/net/pf0/device/mlx5_num_vfs

    3. Verify the VFs are created.

      $ lspci | grep Mellanox
82:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5]
82:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5]
82:00.2 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5 Virtual Function]
82:00.3 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5 Virtual Function]

    4. Set the VFs to be trusted for the kernel by using one of the methods below.

      1. Using sysfs file.

        $ echo ON | tee /sys/class/net/pf0/device/sriov/0/trust
$ echo ON | tee /sys/class/net/pf0/device/sriov/1/trust

      2. Using “ip link” command.

        $ ip link set p0 vf 0 trust on
$ ip link set p0 vf 1 trust on

    5. VFs can be attached to the VM.

  • In switchdev SR-IOV mode with bond (VF-LAG), for single port switchdev SR-IOV, the first two steps are not needed.

    1. Probe the bond module, take pf0, pf1 and mode4 for example.

      $ modprobe bonding miimon=100 mode=4
$ ip link add bond1 type bond miimon 100 mode 4 xmit_hash_policy layer3+4

    2. Add PFs to the bond.

      $ ip link set pf0 master bond1
$ ip link set pf1 master bond1

    3. Configure all the trusted VF using mlxreg to use SW steering.

      Firmware version used must be >= xx.29.1016

      1. For all trusted VFs:

        $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_name VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL --yes --set "all_vhca=0x1,trust_level=0x1"

      2. For a specific VF:

        $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_id 0xc007 --reg_len 0x40 --indexes "0x0.0:32=<vhca id>" --yes --set "0x4.0:32=0x1"

    4. Create VFs on the PFs.

      $ echo 2 > /sys/class/net/pf0/device/mlx5_num_vfs
$ echo 2 > /sys/class/net/pf1/device/mlx5_num_vfs

    5. Unbind all the VFs.

      $ echo "0000:82:0Y.X" >> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind

    6. [Optional] Set encap to none.

      $ echo "none" > /sys/class/net/pf0/compat/devlink/encap
$ echo "none" > /sys/class/net/pf1/compat/devlink/encap

    7. Set switchdev mode.

      $ echo "switchdev" > "/sys/class/net/pf0/compat/devlink/mode"
$ echo "switchdev" > "/sys/class/net/pf1/compat/devlink/mode"

    8. All VFs are trusted and can be probed into the VM. If they need to be used in the hypervisor, they need to be bound.

      Firmware version used must be >= xx.29.1016

      • For all trusted VFs.

        $ mst start
$ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_id 0xc007 --reg_len 0x40 --indexes "0x0.0:32=0x80000000" --yes --set "0x4.0:32=0x1"

      • All VFs are trusted and could be probed into VM. If they need to be used in hypervisor, they need to be bound.

        $ echo "0000:82:0Y.X" >> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind

  • Trusted SF's configuration for Switchdev mode.

    1. Configure the following to create SFs

      $ mlxconfig -d 0000:43:00.0 s PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0 PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 PF_TOTAL_SF=252 PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10

    2. Power cycle the server.

    3. Configure the device in switchdev mode.

      $ devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:43:00.0 mode switchdev

    4. Configure it back to legacy mode.

      $ devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:43:00.0 mode legacy

    5. Disable encap on the PF FDB.

      $ echo none > /sys/class/net/pf0/compat/devlink/encap

    6. Restore the switchdev mode.

      $ devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:43:00.0 mode switchdev

    7. Configure all SFs to be trusted.

      $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_name VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL --yes --set "all_vhca=0x1,trust_level=0x1"

    8. Alias mlxdevm to simplify the commands.

      $ alias mlxdevm="/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/mlxdevm"

    9. Create two SFs for example.

      $ mlxdevm port add pci/0000:43:00.0 flavour pcisf pfnum 0 sfnum 101
$ mlxdevm port add pci/0000:43:00.0 flavour pcisf pfnum 0 sfnum 102

    10. Set the MAC address for the new SFs.

      $ mlxdevm port function set pci/0000:43:00.0/32768 hw_addr aa:bb:cc:09:83:04
$ mlxdevm port function set pci/0000:43:00.0/32769 hw_addr aa:bb:cc:09:83:04

    11. Activate the new SFs.

      $ mlxdevm port function set pci/0000:43:00.0/32768 state active
$ mlxdevm port function set pci/0000:43:00.0/32769 state active

    12. If on a NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU

      $ echo mlx5_core.sf.6 > /sys/bus/auxiliary/drivers/mlx5_core.sf_cfg/unbind
$ echo mlx5_core.sf.6 > /sys/bus/auxiliary/drivers/mlx5_core.sf/bind

  • Trusted HPF/VF on the host for NVIDIA BlueField-2

    1. Stop the VM if it is a VF and in use.

    2. On the host side, stop the driver.

      $ /etc/init.d/openibd stop

    3. On the Arm side, configure the device in legacy mode.

      # devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy
# devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy

    4. Disable encap.

      # echo none > /sys/class/net/p0/compat/devlink/encap
# echo none > /sys/class/net/p1/compat/devlink/encap

    5. Configure the device back to switchdev mode.

      # devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode switchdev
# devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode switchdev

    6. Configure the HPF to be trusted.

      # mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 --reg_name VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL --yes --set "all_vhca=0x1,trust_level=0x1"
# mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1 --reg_name VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL --yes --set "all_vhca=0x1,trust_level=0x1"

    7. Restart the driver on the host side.

      $ /etc/init.d/openibd start

    8. Start the driver and VM if it is a VF.
