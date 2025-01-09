Configuring VF to be Trusted

To support hardware offloading and software steering on VFs, the trusted mode needs to be enabled.

The procedure below is using a ConnectX-5 adapter cards (pf0) with 2 VFs.

In Legacy SR-IOV mode. Configure all the trusted VF using mlxreg to use software steering. Note Firmware version used must be >= xx.29.1016 For all trusted VFs (mt4121_pciconf0 is the MST device example): Copy Copied! $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_name VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL --yes --set "all_vhca=0x1,trust_level=0x1" For a specific VF: Copy Copied! $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_id 0xc007 --reg_len 0x40 --indexes "0x0.0:32=<vhca id>" --yes --set "0x4.0:32=0x1" Create 2 VFs on the PF pf0 when in Legacy SR-IOV mode. Copy Copied! $ echo 2 > /sys/class/net/pf0/device/mlx5_num_vfs Verify the VFs are created. Copy Copied! $ lspci | grep Mellanox 82:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5] 82:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5] 82:00.2 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5 Virtual Function] 82:00.3 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT27800 Family [ConnectX-5 Virtual Function] Set the VFs to be trusted for the kernel by using one of the methods below. Using sysfs file. Copy Copied! $ echo ON | tee /sys/class/net/pf0/device/sriov/0/trust $ echo ON | tee /sys/class/net/pf0/device/sriov/1/trust Using “ip link” command. Copy Copied! $ ip link set p0 vf 0 trust on $ ip link set p0 vf 1 trust on VFs can be attached to the VM.



In switchdev SR-IOV mode with bond (VF-LAG), for single port switchdev SR-IOV, the first two steps are not needed. Probe the bond module, take pf0, pf1 and mode4 for example. Copy Copied! $ modprobe bonding miimon=100 mode=4 $ ip link add bond1 type bond miimon 100 mode 4 xmit_hash_policy layer3+4 Add PFs to the bond. Copy Copied! $ ip link set pf0 master bond1 $ ip link set pf1 master bond1 Configure all the trusted VF using mlxreg to use SW steering. Note Firmware version used must be >= xx.29.1016 For all trusted VFs: Copy Copied! $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_name VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL --yes --set "all_vhca=0x1,trust_level=0x1" For a specific VF: Copy Copied! $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_id 0xc007 --reg_len 0x40 --indexes "0x0.0:32=<vhca id>" --yes --set "0x4.0:32=0x1" Create VFs on the PFs. Copy Copied! $ echo 2 > /sys/class/net/pf0/device/mlx5_num_vfs $ echo 2 > /sys/class/net/pf1/device/mlx5_num_vfs Unbind all the VFs. Copy Copied! $ echo "0000:82:0Y.X" >> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind [Optional] Set encap to none. Copy Copied! $ echo "none" > /sys/class/net/pf0/compat/devlink/encap $ echo "none" > /sys/class/net/pf1/compat/devlink/encap Set switchdev mode. Copy Copied! $ echo "switchdev" > "/sys/class/net/pf0/compat/devlink/mode" $ echo "switchdev" > "/sys/class/net/pf1/compat/devlink/mode" All VFs are trusted and can be probed into the VM. If they need to be used in the hypervisor, they need to be bound. Note Firmware version used must be >= xx.29.1016 For all trusted VFs. Copy Copied! $ mst start $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_id 0xc007 --reg_len 0x40 --indexes "0x0.0:32=0x80000000" --yes --set "0x4.0:32=0x1" All VFs are trusted and could be probed into VM. If they need to be used in hypervisor, they need to be bound. Copy Copied! $ echo "0000:82:0Y.X" >> /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind



Trusted SF's configuration for Switchdev mode. Configure the following to create SFs Copy Copied! $ mlxconfig -d 0000 : 43 : 00.0 s PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 PF_TOTAL_SF= 252 PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 Power cycle the server. Configure the device in switchdev mode. Copy Copied! $ devlink dev eswitch set pci/ 0000 : 43 : 00.0 mode switchdev Configure it back to legacy mode. Copy Copied! $ devlink dev eswitch set pci/ 0000 : 43 : 00.0 mode legacy Disable encap on the PF FDB. Copy Copied! $ echo none > /sys/ class /net/pf0/compat/devlink/encap Restore the switchdev mode. Copy Copied! $ devlink dev eswitch set pci/ 0000 : 43 : 00.0 mode switchdev Configure all SFs to be trusted. Copy Copied! $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 --reg_name VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL --yes --set "all_vhca=0x1,trust_level=0x1" Alias mlxdevm to simplify the commands. Copy Copied! $ alias mlxdevm= "/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/mlxdevm" Create two SFs for example. Copy Copied! $ mlxdevm port add pci/ 0000 : 43 : 00.0 flavour pcisf pfnum 0 sfnum 101 $ mlxdevm port add pci/ 0000 : 43 : 00.0 flavour pcisf pfnum 0 sfnum 102 Set the MAC address for the new SFs. Copy Copied! $ mlxdevm port function set pci/ 0000 : 43 : 00.0 / 32768 hw_addr aa:bb:cc: 09 : 83 : 04 $ mlxdevm port function set pci/ 0000 : 43 : 00.0 / 32769 hw_addr aa:bb:cc: 09 : 83 : 04 Activate the new SFs. Copy Copied! $ mlxdevm port function set pci/ 0000 : 43 : 00.0 / 32768 state active $ mlxdevm port function set pci/ 0000 : 43 : 00.0 / 32769 state active If on a NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Copy Copied! $ echo mlx5_core.sf. 6 > /sys/bus/auxiliary/drivers/mlx5_core.sf_cfg/unbind $ echo mlx5_core.sf. 6 > /sys/bus/auxiliary/drivers/mlx5_core.sf/bind

