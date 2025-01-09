Connection Tracking reSync/Packet-Reinjection

Loopback is defined as sending a packet to one of the TX queues and receive it back on one of the RX queues. One of the main use-cases is supporting packet re-injection for connection tracking. Packet re-injection sends a packet that is received by the application before the connection tracking sees it, back to the RX queue so it can be seen by the connection tracking.

The way to achieve this is by encapsulating the packet with predefined header that has the destination MAC equal to the self MAC, the rest of the outer can hold information needed to perform the routing on the RX.