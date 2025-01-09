Connection Tracking Window Validation

Connection Tracking (CT) is the process of tracking a TCP connection between two endpoints (E.g., between server and client). This involves maintaining the state of the connection, identifying state changing packets, identifying malformed packets, identifying packets that do not conform to the protocol or the current connection state, and more.

CT is an important process used in many networking solutions, that require state awareness. These networking solutions include stateful firewalls, the Linux kernel, and more.

Currently, the CT is executed in the software level, but with the world becoming more and more data driven, networking applications are required to run with higher bandwidth, and software is becoming the bottleneck. This is where DPDK CT comes in, we offer the ability to offload the CT process to the hardware, accommodating our speed of light NICs.

To make the CT offload possible, we added hardware support for the operation (CT HW module), and a software rte_flow API that connects the user to the hardware.

The CT offload can track a single connection only, meaning every connection should be offloaded separately.