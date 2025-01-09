Customized RSS Hash

An application can select various packet fields to serve as a hash calculation source and jump to the appropriate flow rule location. The RSS hash result will be used as the index in the table. For the linear hash function, the mapping is one-to-one and the hash result is the index. For other hash functions, the index is the hash result modulo table size. The RSS hash result can be retrieved via modify_field API: HASH_RESULT . In order to create RSS which is not natively supported by MLX5, the application may use the insert by index with default hash.

An example for this can be RSS on part of the IPv6 src/dest using mask on some of the lsb bits to align with Telco IPv6 subscriber's address allocation with fixed /64 msb and dynamic /64 lsb.