Data Path Hash Calculation

Data Path Hash is used by the application to predict what hash will be calculated for a received packet that is detected as if the packet has passed the hardware. The application can decide how to handle the calculation process based on the hash value, (e.g., forwarding to a specific port). The received packet in the slow path, (e.g., the first or the fragmented packet without hitting any offloading rule), can have the same handling as the following packets offloaded. This behavior removes some inconsistent behavior issue between slow path and data path, like the packets reordering within the same traffic flow.

For further information, see also:

The following is an example of a use case:

The application has two tables where each table in its own group. In the first table, the application matches 5 tuple count the packets and jumps to the second table. The second table is configured with a CRC 32 hash, is inserted by the index and used to load balance the packets between the different physical ports based on the UDP source port modulo 2 (there will be only two rules in the second table).

If a packet arrives to the 5 tuple table and does not match any of the rules, the packet is routed to the application so it can offload the corresponding rule to the 5 tuple table. When the application receives such a packet, it needs to know to which port to forward it.