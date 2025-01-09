Disable Default FDB Jump Rules

This new capability enables the user to the control whether to have the default jump or not. The new device argument ‘fdb_def_rule_en’ is used to disable/enable internal FDB jump rules. The argument is enabled by default. At switchdev mode, PMD inserts an internal flow rule to redirect all traffic to sw-steering logic (group one). In this case, PMD automatically adds plus 1 to the user specified group ID, then skips kernel steering silently.

This argument is useful when user wants to start two DPDK applications in swtichdev mode such as hot-upgrade as the firmware does not allow two applications to redirect all traffic simultaneously. To avoid 2nd application initialization failure, this argument should be disabled.