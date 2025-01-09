Disable Default FDB Jump Rules
This new capability enables the user to the control whether to have the default jump or not.
The new device argument
‘fdb_def_rule_en’ is used to disable/enable internal FDB jump rules. The argument is enabled by default. At switchdev mode, PMD inserts an internal flow rule to redirect all traffic to sw-steering logic (group one). In this case, PMD automatically adds plus 1 to the user specified group ID, then skips kernel steering silently.
This argument is useful when user wants to start two DPDK applications in swtichdev mode such as hot-upgrade as the firmware does not allow two applications to redirect all traffic simultaneously. To avoid 2nd application initialization failure, this argument should be disabled.
To disable default FDB jump rules:
-a <pcie_bdf>,fdb_def_rule_en=
0