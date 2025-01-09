DPDK AES-GCM Crypto
DPDK AES-GCM crypto capability allows the user to perform AES-GCM encryption/decryption actions.
Encryption: IV + DEK + Plaintext + AAD = Cipher + Digest
Decryption: IV + DEK + Cipher + AAD + Digest = Plaintext
The following are samples of various actions available for this capability:
rte_cryptodev API with AES-GCM – dev init:
/* Get the crypto dev num. */nb_devs = rte_cryptodev_count();
if(!nb_devs)
return-ENOSUP;
/* Use the first dev as example */cdev_id =
0;
/* Get session size */sess_size = rte_cryptodev_sym_get_private_session_size(cdev_id);
/* Get cdev info */rte_cryptodev_info_get(cdev_id, &cdev_info);
/* Create session pool */sess mp = rte_cryptodev_sym_session_pool_create(…, sess_size, …);
/* Create mbuf pool */mpool = rte_pktmbuf_pool_create();
/* Create crypto op pool */oppool = rte_crypto_op_pool_create ();
/* Config cdev */struct rte_cryptodev_config conf = {
0}; conf.ff_disable |= RTE_CRYPTODEV_FF_ASYMMETRIC_CRYPTO | RTE_CRYPTODEV_FF_SECURITY; conf.nb_queue_pairs = cdev_info. max_nb_queue_pairs; rte_cryptodev_configure(cdev_id, &conf);
/* config qp */struct rte_cryptodev_qp_conf qp_conf = {
0}; qp_conf. nb_descriptors =
512;
for(j =
0; j < conf.nb_queue_pairs; j++) rte_cryptodev_queue_pair_setup(cdev_id, j, &qp_conf, socket_id);
/* cdev start */rte_cryptodev_start(cdev_id);
rte_cryptodev API with AES-GCM – session create:
/* Create session */aead_xform.type = RTE_CRYPTO_SYM_XFORM_AEAD; aead_xform.next = NULL; aead_xform.aead.algo = aead_algo; aead_xform.aead.op = aead_op; aead_xform.aead.iv.offset = iv_offset; aead_xform.aead.key.data = aead_key.data; aead_xform.aead.key.length aead_key.length; aead_xform.aead.iv.length aead_iv.length; aead_xform.aead.digest_length digest_sz; aead_xform.aead.aad_length = aead_aad_sz;
/* Create crypto session */sess = rte_cryptodev_sym_session_create(cdev_id, &aead_xform, sess_mp);
rte_cryptodev API with AES-GCM – crypto enqueue:
/* Allocate the mbuf */mbuf = rte_pktmbuf_alloc(mpool);
/* Allocate op */struct rte_crypto_op *sym_op; rte_crypto_op_bulk_alloc(opool, RTE_CRYPTO_OP_TYPE_SYMMETRIC, &sym_op,
1);
/* Fill the data to mbuf, in the order of AAD/PAYLOAD/DIGEST will get the best performance */sym_op->m_src = mbuf; sym_op->m_dst = NULL; sym_op->aead.data.offset =
0; sym_op->aead.data.length = data_len; sym_op->aead.aad.data = rte_pktmbuf_mtod_offset(sym_op->m_src, uint8_t *, -aad.length); sym_op->aead.digest.data = rte_pktmbuf_mtod_offset(buf, uint8_t *, data_len);
/* enqueue and dequeu */rte_cryptodev_enqueue_burst(); rte_cryptodev_dequeue_burst();