NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS  ECN in IP Header Modification

On This Page

ECN in IP Header Modification

ECN field in the IPv4/IPv6 header can now be modified using the modify field action which now can be modified in the meter policy.

Testpmd Usage Example

Users can set the ECN field to 3 with the below command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
testpmd> flow create 0 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / end actions modify_field op set dst_type ipv4_ecn src_type value src_value 0x03 witdh 2 / queue index 0 / end

Users can also use the modify field action in the meter as below:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
testpmd> add port meter profile srtcm_rfc2697 0 11 100 100 0 1
testpmd> add port meter policy 0 21 g_actions port_id id 1 / end y_actions end r_actions drop / end
testpmd> add port meter policy 0 21 g_actions modify_field op set dst_type ipv4_ecn src_type value src_value 3 width 2 / port_id id 1 / end y_actions end r_actions drop / end
testpmd> flow create 0 ingress transfer pattern eth / ipv4 / end actions meter mtr_id 1 / end

Code Snippets

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct rte_flow_attr attr;
struct rte_flow_error error;
struct rte_flow_item pattern[MAX_PATTERN_NUM];
struct rte_flow_action action[MAX_ACTION_NUM];
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index = 1 };
 
memset(&attr, 0, sizeof(struct rte_flow_attr));
 
attr.ingress = 1;
attr.group = 1;
attr.priority = 1;
 
pattern[0].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
pattern[1].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4;
pattern[2].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
 
struct rte_flow_action_modify_field modify_field = {
        .opreation = RTE_FLOW_MODIFY_SET,
        .dst = {
                .field = RTE_FLOW_FIELD_IPV4_ECN,
        };
        .src = {
                .field = RTE_FLOW_FIELD_VALUE,
                .value = 3,
        },
        .width = 2,
};
 
action[0].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY_FIELD;
action[0].conf = &modify_field;
action[1].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE;
action[1].conf = &queue;
action[2].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END;
 
res = rte_flow_validate(port_id, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
if (!res)
      flow = rte_flow_create(port_id, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
return flow;

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 9, 2025
content here