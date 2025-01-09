Enhancing Flow Dump

NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
Flow Dump is now enhanced and displays details on the header modify and encap/decap actions. To avoid redundancy, the flow dump value is now based on the actions buffer instead of the previous rules' buffer.

For the counter, the regular flow operation query is engaged, and the counter content information is provided, including hits and bytes values. For encap/decap/header modify, the contents of actions buffer are dumped.

The below are the actions' formats where the "id" value stands for the different actions' buffer:

  • Counter: rec_type,id,hits,bytes

  • Modify_hdr: rec_type,id,actions_number,actions

  • Encap_decap: rec_type,id,buf

Testpmd Usage Example

Create a flow and show the output for that specific flow
testpmd> flow create 0 ingress group 3 pattern eth src is 00:02:04:05:06:08 / end actions queue index 1 / end
Output is: Flow rule #0 created
testpmd> flow dump 0 rule 0
 
Output is:
         3000,0x583c00,0,00,1,32.0,uverbs0
         3002,0x583c00,1,16.28.1034
         3004,0x583c00,0x0,0x180000001680,0x8111180000690d80,0x438,1,1
         3003,0x583c00,65535,0x0,0x0,0x180000000dc0
         3001,0x583c00,icmp_dw0,0x0
         3001,0x583c00,icmp_dw1,0x0

Dump Tool Example

Execute:

./mlx_steering_dump_parser.py -p `pidof <process-id>` -f <dump filename>

Example:

/mlx_steering_dump_parser.py -p `pidof dpdk-testpmd` -f new_dump.csv -flowptr 257

