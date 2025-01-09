Enhancing Flow Dump

Flow Dump is now enhanced and displays details on the header modify and encap/decap actions. To avoid redundancy, the flow dump value is now based on the actions buffer instead of the previous rules' buffer.

For the counter, the regular flow operation query is engaged, and the counter content information is provided, including hits and bytes values. For encap/decap/header modify, the contents of actions buffer are dumped.

The below are the actions' formats where the "id" value stands for the different actions' buffer: