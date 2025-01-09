On This Page
Enhancing Flow Dump
Flow Dump is now enhanced and displays details on the header modify and encap/decap actions. To avoid redundancy, the flow dump value is now based on the actions buffer instead of the previous rules' buffer.
For the counter, the regular flow operation query is engaged, and the counter content information is provided, including hits and bytes values. For encap/decap/header modify, the contents of actions buffer are dumped.
The below are the actions' formats where the "id" value stands for the different actions' buffer:
Counter: rec_type,id,hits,bytes
Modify_hdr: rec_type,id,actions_number,actions
Encap_decap: rec_type,id,buf
Create a flow and show the output
for that specific flow
testpmd> flow create
0 ingress group
3 pattern eth src is
00:
02:
04:
05:
06:
08 / end actions queue index
1 / end
Output is: Flow rule #
0 created
testpmd> flow dump
0 rule
0
Output is:
3000,
0x583c00,
0,
00,
1,
32.0,uverbs0
3002,
0x583c00,
1,
16.28.
1034
3004,
0x583c00,
0x0,
0x180000001680,
0x8111180000690d80,
0x438,
1,
1
3003,
0x583c00,
65535,
0x0,
0x0,
0x180000000dc0
3001,
0x583c00,icmp_dw0,
0x0
3001,
0x583c00,icmp_dw1,
0x0
Execute:
./mlx_steering_dump_parser.py -p `pidof <process-id>` -f <dump filename>
Example:
/mlx_steering_dump_parser.py -p `pidof dpdk-testpmd` -f new_dump.csv -flowptr
