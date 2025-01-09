Enlarging the Maximal Flow Priority Value

Currently, the maximal flow priority in non-root table to the user is 4. This value is insufficient for the user to perform certain flow match by priority such as LPM. To overcome such limitation, we enlarged the maximal flow priority value. Now the internal priority is 16 bits, where the user can use priorities from 0 - 21843.

Note These priorities are only used for ingress or egress flow groups greater than 0 and for any transfer flow group.