Flexible Item
For the usage example please refer to: http://doc.dpdk.org/guides/testpmd_app_ug/testpmd_funcs.html, section "Flex Item Functions".
Code Snippets
Take eCPRI header as an example:
const struct rte_flow_item_flex_conf ecpri_flex_conf = {
/* single eCPRI header in a packet. Can be ether inner or outer */
.tunnel = FLEX_TUNNEL_MODE_SINGLE,
/* eCPRI header size description */
.next_header = {
.field_mode = FIELD_MODE_FIXED,
/* fixed-size header */
.field_size =
4 * sizeof(
char) * CHAR_BIT;
},
/* eCPRI header is followed by a payload */
.next_protocol = {},
/* single sample that covers entire eCPRI header */
.sample_data = {
{
.field_mode = FIELD_MODE_FIXED,
.field_size =
4 * sizeof(
char) * CHAR_BIT,
.field_base =
0
}
},
.nb_samples =
1,
/* eCPRI protocol follows ether Ethernet or UDP headers */
.input_link = {
{
.item = {
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH,
.spec = &(struct rte_flow_item_eth) {
.type = rte_cpu_to_be_16(
0xAEFE),
},
}
},
{
.item = {
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_UDP,
.spec = &(struct rte_flow_item_udp) {
.hdr.dst_port = rte_cpu_to_be_16(
0xAEFE)
},
}
},
},
.nb_inputs =
2,
/* no network protocol follows eCPRI header */
.nb_outputs =
0;
};
struct rte_flow_item_flex_handle *ecpri_flex_handle;
ecpri_flex_handle = rte_flow_flex_item_create(port_id, ecpri_flex_conf, error);
// Match Type #3 Generic Data Transfer
const struct ecpri_hdr ecpri_data_transfer_spec = {
.version =
1,
.msg_type =
3
};
const struct ecpri_hdr ecpri_data_transfer_mask = {
.version =
0xf,
.msg_type =
0xff
};
const struct rte_flow_item_flex ecpri_data_transfer_flex_spec = {
.handle = ecpri_flex_handle,
.length = sizeof(ecpri_data_transfer_spec),
.pattern = &ecpri_data_transfer_spec
};
const struct rte_flow_item_flex ecpri_data_transfer_flex_mask = {
.handle = ecpri_flex_handle,
.length = sizeof(ecpri_data_transfer_mask),
.pattern = &ecpri_data_transfer_mask
};
const struct rte_flow_item ecpri_data_transfer_flow_item = {
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_FLEX,
.spec = (
const
void *)&ecpri_data_transfer_flex_spec,
.mask = (
const
void *)&ecpri_data_transfer_flex_mask,
};