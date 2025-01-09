Flexible Item

NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
Testpmd Usage Example

For the usage example please refer to: http://doc.dpdk.org/guides/testpmd_app_ug/testpmd_funcs.html, section "Flex Item Functions".

Code Snippets

Take eCPRI header as an example:

const struct rte_flow_item_flex_conf ecpri_flex_conf = {
   /* single eCPRI header in a packet. Can be ether inner or outer */
   .tunnel = FLEX_TUNNEL_MODE_SINGLE,
 
   /* eCPRI header size description */
   .next_header = {
      .field_mode = FIELD_MODE_FIXED,  /* fixed-size header */
      .field_size = 4 * sizeof(char) * CHAR_BIT;
   },
 
 
   /* eCPRI header is followed by a payload */
   .next_protocol = {},
 
 
   /* single sample that covers entire eCPRI header */
   .sample_data = {
      {
         .field_mode = FIELD_MODE_FIXED,
         .field_size = 4 * sizeof(char) * CHAR_BIT,
         .field_base = 0
      }
   },
   .nb_samples = 1,
 
   /* eCPRI protocol follows ether Ethernet or UDP headers */
   .input_link = {
      {
         .item = {
            .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH,
            .spec = &(struct rte_flow_item_eth) {
               .type = rte_cpu_to_be_16(0xAEFE),
            },
         }
      },
      {
         .item = {
            .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_UDP,
            .spec = &(struct rte_flow_item_udp) {
               .hdr.dst_port = rte_cpu_to_be_16(0xAEFE)
            },
         }
      },
   },
   .nb_inputs = 2,
 
   /* no network protocol follows eCPRI header */
 
   .nb_outputs = 0;
};
 
struct rte_flow_item_flex_handle *ecpri_flex_handle;
ecpri_flex_handle = rte_flow_flex_item_create(port_id, ecpri_flex_conf, error);
 
// Match Type #3 Generic Data Transfer
const struct ecpri_hdr ecpri_data_transfer_spec = {
   .version = 1,
   .msg_type = 3
};
const struct ecpri_hdr ecpri_data_transfer_mask = {
   .version = 0xf,
   .msg_type = 0xff
};
 
const struct rte_flow_item_flex ecpri_data_transfer_flex_spec = {
   .handle = ecpri_flex_handle,
   .length = sizeof(ecpri_data_transfer_spec),
   .pattern = &ecpri_data_transfer_spec
};
 
const struct rte_flow_item_flex ecpri_data_transfer_flex_mask = {
   .handle = ecpri_flex_handle,
   .length = sizeof(ecpri_data_transfer_mask),
   .pattern = &ecpri_data_transfer_mask
};
 
const struct rte_flow_item ecpri_data_transfer_flow_item = {
   .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_FLEX,
   .spec = (const void *)&ecpri_data_transfer_flex_spec,
   .mask = (const void *)&ecpri_data_transfer_flex_mask,
};


