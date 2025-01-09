Flexible Item

For the usage example please refer to: http://doc.dpdk.org/guides/testpmd_app_ug/testpmd_funcs.html, section "Flex Item Functions".

Take eCPRI header as an example:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! const struct rte_flow_item_flex_conf ecpri_flex_conf = { .tunnel = FLEX_TUNNEL_MODE_SINGLE, .next_header = { .field_mode = FIELD_MODE_FIXED, .field_size = 4 * sizeof( char ) * CHAR_BIT; }, .next_protocol = {}, .sample_data = { { .field_mode = FIELD_MODE_FIXED, .field_size = 4 * sizeof( char ) * CHAR_BIT, .field_base = 0 } }, .nb_samples = 1 , .input_link = { { .item = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH, .spec = &(struct rte_flow_item_eth) { .type = rte_cpu_to_be_16( 0xAEFE ), }, } }, { .item = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_UDP, .spec = &(struct rte_flow_item_udp) { .hdr.dst_port = rte_cpu_to_be_16( 0xAEFE ) }, } }, }, .nb_inputs = 2 , .nb_outputs = 0 ; }; struct rte_flow_item_flex_handle *ecpri_flex_handle; ecpri_flex_handle = rte_flow_flex_item_create(port_id, ecpri_flex_conf, error); const struct ecpri_hdr ecpri_data_transfer_spec = { .version = 1 , .msg_type = 3 }; const struct ecpri_hdr ecpri_data_transfer_mask = { .version = 0xf , .msg_type = 0xff }; const struct rte_flow_item_flex ecpri_data_transfer_flex_spec = { .handle = ecpri_flex_handle, .length = sizeof(ecpri_data_transfer_spec), .pattern = &ecpri_data_transfer_spec }; const struct rte_flow_item_flex ecpri_data_transfer_flex_mask = { .handle = ecpri_flex_handle, .length = sizeof(ecpri_data_transfer_mask), .pattern = &ecpri_data_transfer_mask }; const struct rte_flow_item ecpri_data_transfer_flow_item = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_FLEX, .spec = ( const void *)&ecpri_data_transfer_flex_spec, .mask = ( const void *)&ecpri_data_transfer_flex_mask, };



