Flow Dump for a Single Flow with flow-id

Create a flow and show the output for that specific flow testpmd> flow create 0 ingress group 3 pattern eth src is 00:02:04:05:06:08 / end actions queue index 1 / end Output is: Flow rule #0 created testpmd> flow dump 0 rule 0 Output is: 3000,0x583c00,0,00,1,32.0,uverbs0 3002,0x583c00,1,16.28.1034 3004,0x583c00,0x0,0x180000001680,0x8111180000690d80,0x438,1,1 3003,0x583c00,65535,0x0,0x0,0x180000000dc0 3001,0x583c00,icmp_dw0,0x0 3001,0x583c00,icmp_dw1,0x0 3001,0x583c00,icmpv6_dw0,0x0 3001,0x583c00,icmpv6_dw1,0x0 3005,0x2ee51f0,0x583c00,0x0,0x118 3100,0x30441a0,0x583c00,0,30 3101,0x30441a0,0xe0000012 3200,0x3044340,0x30441a0,2 3201,0x3044340,ffffffff0000ffff0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000,,,,, 3202,0x3044348,0x3044340,1,0xe0000014,0xe0000013 3204,0x30443400,1,0x1c,-1 3300,0x3045270,0x3044340 3301,0xe0000014,0x3045270,201c000000000f2400006d6000000000000000000000000000000038000004c000020405060800000000000000000000 3411,0x30451c0,0x3045270,0x182400006d40 Flow dump finished