Flow Dump for a Single Flow with flow-id
Create a flow and show the output for that specific flow
testpmd> flow create 0 ingress group 3 pattern eth src is 00:02:04:05:06:08 / end actions queue index 1 / end
Output is: Flow rule #0 created
testpmd> flow dump 0 rule 0
Output is:
3000,0x583c00,0,00,1,32.0,uverbs0
3002,0x583c00,1,16.28.1034
3004,0x583c00,0x0,0x180000001680,0x8111180000690d80,0x438,1,1
3003,0x583c00,65535,0x0,0x0,0x180000000dc0
3001,0x583c00,icmp_dw0,0x0
3001,0x583c00,icmp_dw1,0x0
3001,0x583c00,icmpv6_dw0,0x0
3001,0x583c00,icmpv6_dw1,0x0
3005,0x2ee51f0,0x583c00,0x0,0x118
3100,0x30441a0,0x583c00,0,30
3101,0x30441a0,0xe0000012
3200,0x3044340,0x30441a0,2
3201,0x3044340,ffffffff0000ffff0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000,,,,,
3202,0x3044348,0x3044340,1,0xe0000014,0xe0000013
3204,0x30443400,1,0x1c,-1
3300,0x3045270,0x3044340
3301,0xe0000014,0x3045270,201c000000000f2400006d6000000000000000000000000000000038000004c000020405060800000000000000000000
3411,0x30451c0,0x3045270,0x182400006d40
Flow dump finished
Execute:
./mlx_steering_dump_parser.py -p `pidof <process-id>` -f <dump filename> -flowptr <flowptr value>
flowptr value is returned from the rte_flow_create function call.
Example:
./mlx_steering_dump_parser.py -p `pidof dpdk-testpmd` -f new_dump.csv -flowptr 257
Output:
domain 0x1291500, table 0x551f7e0, matcher 0x551fa30, rule 0x5520600 match: smac: 00:02:04:05:06:08 action: DEVX_TIR, ICM addr 0x18280000af40