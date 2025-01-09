Quota flow action ( RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUOTA ) marks packet quota state as PASS or BLOCK depending on the available tokens number. If the number of the available tokens is zero or above, the quota state is PASS. Otherwise, quota state is BLOCK.

When the quota is in the PASS state, the number of tokens reduced by the hardware matches the packet L3 or L2 length, depending on the quota object mode. Additional quota mode allows reduction to a single token for each packet.

Application matches the quota state with the flow quota item (RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_QUOTA) and updates the available quota tokens number with SET or ADD operations:

SET assigns new available tokens value, and overwrites any tokens number already stored in the quota

ADD increases the available quota tokens

Application can query the number of quota tokens with the existing rte_flow_query() or with a new rte_flow_action_handle_query_update() APIs. The new API allows atomic tokens exchange.

The Quota design assumes that quota object tokens are distributed between application and hardware. Application tokens are initiated according to the application or business logic. Application transfers limited tokens amount to the hardware quota object to police network traffic associated with that hardware quota object. The hardware quota tokens are consumed according to the network traffic rate. The application replenishes periodically the hardware quota tokens from application tokens. When all the hardware and application tokens are exhausted, the quota remains in the BLOCK state until more tokens are provided.