Flow table resize for mlnx-dpdk.

The template (HWS) API created flow tables with fixed size. The application could not create flows that exceeded the table capacity. The new API allows to resize existing flow table at run-time, without interrupting active table flows. Table resize procedure has no downtime, new flows can be added while table resize is in progress. Multiple flow tables can be resized simultaneously.

Copy Copied! RTE_FLOW_TABLE_SPECIALIZE_RESIZABLE_TABLE

Flow table attribute flag that specifies table resizable property. Flow tables that were created without that flag cannot be resized.

Copy Copied! bool rte_flow_table_resizable( const struct rte_flow_template_table_attr *tbl_attr);

Returns TRUE if table is resizable.

Copy Copied! int rte_flow_template_table_resize(uint16_t port_id, struct rte_flow_template_table *table, uint32_t nb_rules, struct rte_flow_error *error);

Resize flow table. After successful completion, application can add flows to resized table.

Copy Copied! int rte_flow_async_update_resized(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t queue, const struct rte_flow_op_attr *attr, struct rte_flow *rule, void *user_data, struct rte_flow_error *error);

Enqueues post resize updates operation for a given flow rule.

If a flow rule was created before the table resize, the function completion is generated after updating the flow resources to match the resized table.

If a flow rule was created after the table resize, then successful completion will always be generated.

In a multi-threaded environment, the table resize API allows new flow rules insertion and flow table resize to be done simultaneously. The application has no information about the table resources used for flow creation, if the flow was created around the table resize operation.

Application maintainers are advised to update all active flows after flow table resize is completed.

Copy Copied! rte_flow_template_table_resize_complete(uint16_t port_id, struct rte_flow_template_table *table, struct rte_flow_error *error);

Notifies PMD that all flows were updated.

Application can initiate new table resize after that function call.