Hairpin Mesh Configuration and Testing
The new dpdk-testpmd parameter allows explicit selection of Rx and Tx ports and Rx and Tx queues in hairpin configuration.
The new hairpin-map parameter is provided with 5 parameters, separated by:
--hairpin-map=Rx port id:Rx queue:Tx port id:Tx queue:queues number
Configuration can provide several hairpin-map parameters. For example:
dpdk-testpmd <EAL params> -- <testpmd params> \
--rxq=
2 --txq=
2 --hairpinq=
2 --hairpin-mode=
0x12 \
--hairpin-map=
0:
2:
1:
2:
1 \ # [
1]
--hairpin-map=
0:
3:
2:
2:
3 # [
2]
Hairpin map [1] binds Rx port 0, queue 2 with Tx port 1, queue 2.
Hairpin map [2] binds
Rx port 0, queue 3 with Tx port 2, queue 2,
Rx port 0, queue 4 with Tx port 2, queue 3,
Rx port 0, queue 5 with Tx port 2, queue 4,
The new hairpin-map parameter is optional.
If omitted, testpmd will create "default" hairpin maps.
Starting testpmd application:
dpdk-testpmd -a
08:
00.0 -a
08:
00.1 -a
08:
00.2 -a
08:
00.3 -- \
-i --rxq=
2 --txq=
2 --hairpinq=
16 --hairpin-mode=
0x12 \
--hairpin-map=
0:
2:
0:
2:
1 --hairpin-map=
0:
3:
1:
3:
1 --hairpin-map=
0:
4:
2:
4:
1 --hairpin-map=
0:
5:
3:
5:
1 \
--hairpin-map=
1:
6:
0:
6:
1 --hairpin-map=
1:
7:
1:
7:
1 --hairpin-map=
1:
8:
2:
8:
1 --hairpin-map=
1:
9:
3:
9:
1 \
--hairpin-map=
2:
10:
0:
10:
1 --hairpin-map=
2:
11:
1:
11:
1 --hairpin-map=
2:
12:
2:
12:
1 --hairpin-map=
2:
13:
3:
13:
1 \
--hairpin-map=
3:
14:
0:
14:
1 --hairpin-map=
3:
15:
1:
15:
1 --hairpin-map=
3:
16:
2:
16:
1 --hairpin-map=
3:
17:
3:
17:
1
Insert flow rules (non-template API in this example):
set fwd rxonly
start
flow create
0 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / udp / end actions jump group
1 / end
flow create
0 ingress group
1 pattern eth / end actions modify_field op set dst_type udp_port_dst src_type value src_value
0100 width
16 / jump group
2 / end
flow create
0 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
1111 / end actions queue index
2 / end
flow create
0 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
2222 / end actions queue index
3 / end
flow create
0 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
3333 / end actions queue index
4 / end
flow create
0 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
4444 / end actions queue index
5 / end
flow create
1 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / udp / end actions jump group
1 / end
flow create
1 ingress group
1 pattern eth / end actions modify_field op set dst_type udp_port_dst src_type value src_value
0100 width
16 / jump group
2 / end
flow create
1 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
1111 / end actions queue index
6 / end
flow create
1 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
2222 / end actions queue index
7 / end
flow create
1 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
3333 / end actions queue index
8 / end
flow create
1 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
4444 / end actions queue index
9 / end
flow create
2 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / udp / end actions jump group
1 / end
flow create
2 ingress group
1 pattern eth / end actions modify_field op set dst_type udp_port_dst src_type value src_value
0100 width
16 / jump group
2 / end
flow create
2 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
1111 / end actions queue index
10 / end
flow create
2 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
2222 / end actions queue index
11 / end
flow create
2 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
3333 / end actions queue index
12 / end
flow create
2 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
4444 / end actions queue index
13 / end
flow create
3 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / udp / end actions jump group
1 / end
flow create
3 ingress group
1 pattern eth / end actions modify_field op set dst_type udp_port_dst src_type value src_value
0100 width
16 / jump group
2 / end
flow create
3 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
1111 / end actions queue index
14 / end
flow create
3 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
2222 / end actions queue index
15 / end
flow create
3 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
3333 / end actions queue index
16 / end
flow create
3 ingress group
2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is
4444 / end actions queue index
17 / end
Sending and sniffing the packets from the TG:
p1=Ether(src=
'11:22:33:44:55:66', dst=
'aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:aa')/IP(src=
'1.1.1.1', dst=
'2.2.2.2')/UDP(sport=
1111, dport=
5678)/Raw(
'== hairpin test 1 ==')
p2=Ether(src=
'11:22:33:44:55:66', dst=
'aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:aa')/IP(src=
'1.1.1.1', dst=
'2.2.2.2')/UDP(sport=
2222, dport=
5678)/Raw(
'== hairpin test 2 ==')
p3=Ether(src=
'11:22:33:44:55:66', dst=
'aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:aa')/IP(src=
'1.1.1.1', dst=
'2.2.2.2')/UDP(sport=
3333, dport=
5678)/Raw(
'== hairpin test 3 ==')
p4=Ether(src=
'11:22:33:44:55:66', dst=
'aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:aa')/IP(src=
'1.1.1.1', dst=
'2.2.2.2')/UDP(sport=
4444, dport=
5678)/Raw(
'== hairpin test 4 ==')
sniff2=AsyncSniffer(iface=
'eth2', filter=
'udp', prn=lambda x:print(
'ETH2 CAPTURE:'+ x.command()))
sniff2.start()
sniff3=AsyncSniffer(iface=
'eth3', filter=
'udp', prn=lambda x:print(
'ETH3 CAPTURE:'+ x.command()))
sniff3.start()
sniff4=AsyncSniffer(iface=
'eth4', filter=
'udp', prn=lambda x:print(
'ETH4 CAPTURE:'+ x.command()))
sniff4.start()
sniff5=AsyncSniffer(iface=
'eth5', filter=
'udp', prn=lambda x:print(
'ETH5 CAPTURE:'+ x.command()))
sniff5.start()