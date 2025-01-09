Hairpin Mesh Configuration and Testing

NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
The new dpdk-testpmd parameter allows explicit selection of Rx and Tx ports and Rx and Tx queues in hairpin configuration.

The new hairpin-map parameter is provided with 5 parameters, separated by:

--hairpin-map=Rx port id:Rx queue:Tx port id:Tx queue:queues number

Configuration can provide several hairpin-map parameters. For example:

dpdk-testpmd <EAL params> -- <testpmd params> \
  --rxq=2 --txq=2 --hairpinq=2 --hairpin-mode=0x12 \
  --hairpin-map=0:2:1:2:1 \ # [1]
  --hairpin-map=0:3:2:2:3   # [2]

Hairpin map [1] binds Rx port 0, queue 2 with Tx port 1, queue 2.

Hairpin map [2] binds

Rx port 0, queue 3 with Tx port 2, queue 2,

Rx port 0, queue 4 with Tx port 2, queue 3,

Rx port 0, queue 5 with Tx port 2, queue 4,

The new hairpin-map parameter is optional.

If omitted, testpmd will create "default" hairpin maps.

Full Mesh Testing Example

Starting testpmd application:

dpdk-testpmd -a 08:00.0 -a 08:00.1 -a 08:00.2 -a 08:00.3  -- \
-i --rxq=2 --txq=2 --hairpinq=16 --hairpin-mode=0x12 \
--hairpin-map=0:2:0:2:1 --hairpin-map=0:3:1:3:1 --hairpin-map=0:4:2:4:1 --hairpin-map=0:5:3:5:1 \
--hairpin-map=1:6:0:6:1 --hairpin-map=1:7:1:7:1 --hairpin-map=1:8:2:8:1 --hairpin-map=1:9:3:9:1 \
--hairpin-map=2:10:0:10:1 --hairpin-map=2:11:1:11:1 --hairpin-map=2:12:2:12:1 --hairpin-map=2:13:3:13:1 \
--hairpin-map=3:14:0:14:1 --hairpin-map=3:15:1:15:1 --hairpin-map=3:16:2:16:1 --hairpin-map=3:17:3:17:1

Insert flow rules (non-template API in this example):

set fwd rxonly
start
 
flow create 0 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / udp / end actions jump group 1 / end
flow create 0 ingress group 1 pattern eth / end actions modify_field op set dst_type udp_port_dst src_type value src_value 0100 width 16 / jump group 2 / end
flow create 0 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 1111 / end actions queue index 2 / end
flow create 0 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 2222 / end actions queue index 3 / end
flow create 0 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 3333 / end actions queue index 4 / end
flow create 0 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 4444 / end actions queue index 5 / end
 
flow create 1 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / udp / end actions jump group 1 / end
flow create 1 ingress group 1 pattern eth / end actions modify_field op set dst_type udp_port_dst src_type value src_value 0100 width 16 / jump group 2 / end
 
flow create 1 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 1111 / end actions queue index 6 / end
flow create 1 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 2222 / end actions queue index 7 / end
flow create 1 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 3333 / end actions queue index 8 / end
flow create 1 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 4444 / end actions queue index 9 / end
 
flow create 2 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / udp / end actions jump group 1 / end
flow create 2 ingress group 1 pattern eth / end actions modify_field op set dst_type udp_port_dst src_type value src_value 0100 width 16 / jump group 2 / end
flow create 2 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 1111 / end actions queue index 10 / end
flow create 2 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 2222 / end actions queue index 11 / end
flow create 2 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 3333 / end actions queue index 12 / end
flow create 2 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 4444 / end actions queue index 13 / end
 
flow create 3 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / udp / end actions jump group 1 / end
flow create 3 ingress group 1 pattern eth / end actions modify_field op set dst_type udp_port_dst src_type value src_value 0100 width 16 / jump group 2 / end
flow create 3 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 1111 / end actions queue index 14 / end
flow create 3 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 2222 / end actions queue index 15 / end
flow create 3 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 3333 / end actions queue index 16 / end
flow create 3 ingress group 2 pattern eth / ipv4 / udp src is 4444 / end actions queue index 17 / end

Sending and sniffing the packets from the TG:

p1=Ether(src='11:22:33:44:55:66', dst='aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:aa')/IP(src='1.1.1.1', dst='2.2.2.2')/UDP(sport=1111, dport=5678)/Raw('== hairpin test 1 ==') 
p2=Ether(src='11:22:33:44:55:66', dst='aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:aa')/IP(src='1.1.1.1', dst='2.2.2.2')/UDP(sport=2222, dport=5678)/Raw('== hairpin test 2 ==')
p3=Ether(src='11:22:33:44:55:66', dst='aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:aa')/IP(src='1.1.1.1', dst='2.2.2.2')/UDP(sport=3333, dport=5678)/Raw('== hairpin test 3 ==')
p4=Ether(src='11:22:33:44:55:66', dst='aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:aa')/IP(src='1.1.1.1', dst='2.2.2.2')/UDP(sport=4444, dport=5678)/Raw('== hairpin test 4 ==')
 
 
sniff2=AsyncSniffer(iface='eth2', filter='udp', prn=lambda x:print('ETH2 CAPTURE:'+ x.command()))
sniff2.start()
sniff3=AsyncSniffer(iface='eth3', filter='udp', prn=lambda x:print('ETH3 CAPTURE:'+ x.command()))
sniff3.start()
sniff4=AsyncSniffer(iface='eth4', filter='udp', prn=lambda x:print('ETH4 CAPTURE:'+ x.command()))
sniff4.start()
sniff5=AsyncSniffer(iface='eth5', filter='udp', prn=lambda x:print('ETH5 CAPTURE:'+ x.command()))
sniff5.start()

