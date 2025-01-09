Hairpin Mesh Configuration and Testing

The new dpdk-testpmd parameter allows explicit selection of Rx and Tx ports and Rx and Tx queues in hairpin configuration.

The new hairpin-map parameter is provided with 5 parameters, separated by:

Copy Copied! --hairpin-map=Rx port id:Rx queue:Tx port id:Tx queue:queues number

Configuration can provide several hairpin-map parameters. For example:

Copy Copied! dpdk-testpmd <EAL params> -- <testpmd params> \ --rxq= 2 --txq= 2 --hairpinq= 2 --hairpin-mode= 0x12 \ --hairpin-map= 0 : 2 : 1 : 2 : 1 \ # [ 1 ] --hairpin-map= 0 : 3 : 2 : 2 : 3 # [ 2 ]

Hairpin map [1] binds Rx port 0, queue 2 with Tx port 1, queue 2.

Hairpin map [2] binds

Rx port 0, queue 3 with Tx port 2, queue 2,

Rx port 0, queue 4 with Tx port 2, queue 3,

Rx port 0, queue 5 with Tx port 2, queue 4,

The new hairpin-map parameter is optional.

If omitted, testpmd will create "default" hairpin maps.