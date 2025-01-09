On This Page
Index-based Insertion Flow Rule
Flow rules can be inserted by calculating the hash value for the pattern or inserted by index via new a
rte_flow_async_create_by_index() API. The index-based insertion enable the user to avoid additional match and simply execute predefined actions after jumping to the index in the table.
Specify special tag[255] as a pattern to jump to a particular index
flow pattern_template
0create pattern_template_id
1ingress template tag index is
255/ end
Select queue based on the index
flow actions_template
0create actions_template_id
1template queue / end queue / end
Create a table with linear hash distribution and insertion by index type
flow template_table
0create table_id
1group
10priority
0ingress rules_number
65000insertion_type index hash_func linear pattern_template
1actions_template
1
Distribute packets according to the index in tag[255]
flow queue
0create
0template_table
1rule_index
0actions_template
0postpone no pattern end actions queue index
0/ end flow queue
0create
0template_table
1rule_index
1actions_template
0postpone no pattern end actions queue index
1/ end flow queue
0create
0template_table
1rule_index
2actions_template
0postpone no pattern end actions queue index
2/ end flow queue
0create
0template_table
1rule_index
3actions_template
0postpone no pattern end actions queue index
3/ end
struct rte_flow_pattern_template *
create_pattern_template(uint16_t port_id, struct rte_flow_error *error)
{
const struct rte_flow_item_tag tag_mask = {
.data =
0,
.index = MLX5_LINEAR_HASH_TAG_INDEX,
};
struct rte_flow_item pattern[] = {
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_TAG,
.mask = &tag_mask,
},
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END,
},
};
const struct rte_flow_pattern_template_attr pt_attr = {
.relaxed_matching =
0,
.ingress =
1,
};
return rte_flow_pattern_template_create(port_id,
&pt_attr, pattern, &error);
}
struct rte_flow_actions_template *
create_actions_template(uint16_t port_id, struct rte_flow_error *error)
{
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue_v = {
.index =
0
};
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue_m = {
.index = UINT16_MAX
};
struct rte_flow_action actions[] = {
[
0] = {
/* queue action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
.conf = &queue_v },
[
1] = {
/* end action mast be the last action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,},
};
struct rte_flow_action masks[] = {
[
0] = {
/* queue action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
.conf = &queue_m },
[
1] = {
/* end action mast be the last action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,},
};
const struct rte_flow_actions_template_attr at_attr = {
.ingress =
1,
};
return rte_flow_actions_template_create(port_id, &at_attr,
actions, masks, error);
}
struct rte_flow_template_table *
create_table(uint16_t port_id, struct rte_flow_error *error)
{
struct rte_flow_pattern_template *pt;
struct rte_flow_actions_template *at;
const struct rte_flow_template_table_attr tbl_attr = {
.flow_attr = {
.group =
1,
.priority =
0,
.ingress =
1,
},
.nb_flows =
4,
.insertion_type = RTE_FLOW_TABLE_INSERTION_TYPE_INDEX,
.hash_func = RTE_FLOW_TABLE_HASH_FUNC_LINEAR,
};
pt = create_pattern_template(port_id, error);
if (pt == NULL) {
printf(
"Failed to create pattern template: %s (%d) \n",
error.message, rte_errno);
return NULL;
}
at = create_actions_template(port_id, error);
if (at == NULL) {
printf(
"Failed to create actions template: %s (%d)\n",
error.message, rte_errno);
return NULL;
}
return rte_flow_template_table_create(port_id, &tbl_attr,
&pt,
1, &at,
1, error);
}
void
custom_hash_example(
void)
{
uint32_t idx;
uint16_t port_id = PORT_ID;
uint32_t queue_id = QUEUE_ID;
struct rte_flow_error error = {
0 };
struct rte_flow_op_attr attr = {
.postpone =
0,
};
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = {
.index =
0
};
struct rte_flow_action actions[] = {
[
0] = {
/* queue action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
.conf = &queue },
[
1] = {
/* end action mast be the last action. */
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,},
};
struct rte_flow_template_table * table;
struct rte_flow *flow;
table = create_table(port_id, &error);
if (table == NULL) {
printf(
"Failed to create template table: %s (%d)\n",
error.message, rte_errno);
rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE,
"Exiting");
}
for (idx =
0, idx <
4, idx++) {
queue.index = idx;
flow = rte_flow_async_create_by_index(port_id, queue_id,
&attr, table, idx, actions,
0, NULL, &error);
if (flow == NULL) {
printf(
"Failed to enqueue flow create operation: %s (%d) \n",
error.message, rte_errno);
rte_exit(EXIT_FAILURE,
"Exiting");
};
}
}