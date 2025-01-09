The IHL field contains the size of the IPv4 header. It has 4 bits that specify the number of 32-bit words in the header. The minimum value for this field is 5, which indicates a length of 20 bytes. As a 4-bit field, the maximum value is 15. IPv4 header length offload extends the flow rule IPv4 header item with the ability to match on IHL field.

Applications can arrange the flow rules to match on IPv4 IHL in one of the following patterns: