Known Issues

3541895

Description: RTE_MBUF_F_RX_IP_CKSUM_BAD and RTE_MBUF_F_RX_L4_CKSUM_BAD are not supported in the mlx5 PMD.

Workaround: Use *_UNKNOWN and *_GOOD bits in the application checking to prevent incorrect assessments.

Keywords: checksum, mbuf offload features

Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2307.2.0

3495418

Description: MLNX_DPDK support only up-to-4 fields with range matching.

Workaround: If more fields need to be used in a range matching, a new pattern template and table are needed to split the fields into different matchers.

Keywords: Range match

Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2307.2.0
