Known Issues
Internal Ref. Number
Issue
3541895
Description:
Workaround: Use *_UNKNOWN and *_GOOD bits in the application checking to prevent incorrect assessments.
Keywords: checksum, mbuf offload features
Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2307.2.0
3495418
Description: MLNX_DPDK support only up-to-4 fields with range matching.
Workaround: If more fields need to be used in a range matching, a new pattern template and table are needed to split the fields into different matchers.
Keywords: Range match
Discovered in Version: MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2307.2.0