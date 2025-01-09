NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
Limit Upcall Traffic to All Representors

Testpmd Usage Examples

testpmd> add port meter profile srtcm_rfc2697 0 17 5000 1250 0 1
testpmd> add port meter policy 0 1 g_actions jump group 1001 / end y_actions end r_actions drop / end
testpmd> create port meter 0 1 17 1 yes 0xffff 1 0
testpmd> flow create 0 priority 0 ingress transfer group 1000 pattern eth / end actions meter mtr_id 1 / end
testpmd> flow create 0 priority 0 ingress transfer group 1000 pattern eth / port_id id is 1 / end actions meter mtr_id 1 / end
testpmd> flow create 0 priority 0 ingress transfer group 1000 pattern eth / port_id id is 2 / end actions meter mtr_id 1 / end

Code Snippet

int add_port_meter_profile_srtcm(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t profile_id,
 
uint64_t cir, uint64_t cbs,
 
uint64_t ebs, int packet_mode,
 
struct rte_mtr_error *error)
 
{
 
struct rte_mtr_meter_profile mp;
 
 
 
/* Private shaper profile params */
 
memset(&mp, 0, sizeof(struct rte_mtr_meter_profile));
 
mp.alg = RTE_MTR_SRTCM_RFC2697;
 
mp.srtcm_rfc2697.cir = cir;
 
mp.srtcm_rfc2697.cbs = cbs;
 
mp.srtcm_rfc2697.ebs = ebs;
 
mp.packet_mode = packet_mode;
 
 
 
return rte_mtr_meter_profile_add(port_id, profile_id, &mp, error);
 
}
 
 
 
int port_meter_policy_add(portid_t port_id, uint32_t policy_id,
 
  const struct rte_flow_action *actions,
 
  struct rte_mtr_error *error)
 
{
 
struct rte_mtr_error error;
 
const struct rte_flow_action *act = actions;
 
const struct rte_flow_action *start;
 
struct rte_mtr_meter_policy_params policy;
 
uint32_t i = 0, act_n;
 
int ret;
 
 
 
for (i = 0; i < RTE_COLORS; i++) {
 
for (act_n = 0, start = act; act->type != RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END; act++)
 
act_n++;
 
if (act_n && act->type == RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END)
 
policy.actions[i] = start;
 
else
 
policy.actions[i] = NULL;
 
act++;
 
}
 
return rte_mtr_meter_policy_add(port_id, policy_id, &policy, error);
 
}
 
 
 
static void create_port_meter(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t mtr_id, uint32_t shared,
 
uint32_t profile_id, int use_prev_mtr_color,
 
int meter_enable, uint64_t stats_mask,
 
uint32_t policy_id, struct rte_mtr_error *error)
 
{
 
struct rte_mtr_params params;
 
int ret;
 
 
 
/* Meter params */
 
memset(ms, 0, sizeof(struct rte_mtr_params));
 
params.meter_profile_id = profile_id;
 
params.use_prev_mtr_color = use_prev_mtr_color;
 
params.meter_enable = meter_enable;
 
params.stats_mask = stats_mask;
 
params.meter_policy_id = policy_id;
 
return rte_mtr_create(port_id, mtr_id, ms, shared, error);
 
}

