Limit Upcall Traffic to All Representors

int add_port_meter_profile_srtcm(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t profile_id, uint64_t cir, uint64_t cbs, uint64_t ebs, int packet_mode, struct rte_mtr_error *error) { struct rte_mtr_meter_profile mp; /* Private shaper profile params */ memset(&mp, 0, sizeof(struct rte_mtr_meter_profile)); mp.alg = RTE_MTR_SRTCM_RFC2697; mp.srtcm_rfc2697.cir = cir; mp.srtcm_rfc2697.cbs = cbs; mp.srtcm_rfc2697.ebs = ebs; mp.packet_mode = packet_mode; return rte_mtr_meter_profile_add(port_id, profile_id, &mp, error); } int port_meter_policy_add(portid_t port_id, uint32_t policy_id, const struct rte_flow_action *actions, struct rte_mtr_error *error) { struct rte_mtr_error error; const struct rte_flow_action *act = actions; const struct rte_flow_action *start; struct rte_mtr_meter_policy_params policy; uint32_t i = 0, act_n; int ret; for (i = 0; i < RTE_COLORS; i++) { for (act_n = 0, start = act; act->type != RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END; act++) act_n++; if (act_n && act->type == RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END) policy.actions[i] = start; else policy.actions[i] = NULL; act++; } return rte_mtr_meter_policy_add(port_id, policy_id, &policy, error); } static void create_port_meter(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t mtr_id, uint32_t shared, uint32_t profile_id, int use_prev_mtr_color, int meter_enable, uint64_t stats_mask, uint32_t policy_id, struct rte_mtr_error *error) { struct rte_mtr_params params; int ret; /* Meter params */ memset(ms, 0, sizeof(struct rte_mtr_params)); params.meter_profile_id = profile_id; params.use_prev_mtr_color = use_prev_mtr_color; params.meter_enable = meter_enable; params.stats_mask = stats_mask; params.meter_policy_id = policy_id; return rte_mtr_create(port_id, mtr_id, ms, shared, error); }