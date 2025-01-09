Live Upgrade

To support a transition from one DPDK instance to another instance, we introduce the notion of application mode, being either active or standby. This new capability will allow a shorter traffic downtime and straightforward and easy-to-use upgrade process. The old application may need to be aware of the presence of the new application being prepared. This is achieved through a new API that allows changing the [new] application mode to standby and making it active later.

The active mode (default) means that network offloading configurations are programmed to the hardware immediately, and in this mode the application behavior is the same as before the introduction of these modes. The standby mode means that network offloading configurations are queued in the hardware. If there is no application with active mode, any configuration becomes immediately effective.

For further information, see https://doc.dpdk.org/guides/nics/mlx5.html section 41.4.