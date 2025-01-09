On This Page
Matching GRE Checksum/Key/Sequence
GRE optional fields (checksum, key and sequence) can be matched now using the new
gre_option item. The new item requires a GRE item such as
gre_key, and its pattern must correspond with the
c_bit/k_bit/s_bit in the GRE pattern.
To match on checksum field with value 0x11 to queue 1:
testpmd> flow create
0 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / gre c_bit is
1 / gre_option checksum is
0x11 / end actions queue index
1 / end
To encap packets with GRE header:
testpmd> set raw_decap
1 eth / end_set
testpmd> set raw_encap
1 eth src is FA:
16:3E:
01:
02:
43 dst is FA:
16:3E:
01:
01:
42 / ipv4 src is
10.10.
10.10 dst is
20.20.
20.20 / gre c_bit is
1 / gre_option checksum is
300 / end_set
testpmd> flow create
1 group
0 ingress transfer pattern eth / ipv4 src is
1.1.
1.1 / port_id id is
1 / end actions raw_decap index
1 / raw_encap index
1 / port_id id
0 / end
To decap GRE header:
testpmd> set raw_decap
0 eth / ipv4 / gre / gre_option / end_set
testpmd> set raw_encap
0 eth src is
10:
22:
33:
44:
55:
60 dst is a0:bb:cc:dd:ee:f2 testpmd> type is
0x0800 / end_set
testpmd> flow create
0 ingress group
0 transfer pattern eth / ipv4 / gre c_bit is
1 / gre_option checksum is
300 / ipv4 src is
1.1.
1.1 / end actions raw_decap index
0 / raw_encap index
0 / port_id id
1 / end
struct rte_flow_attr attr;
struct rte_flow_error error;
struct rte_flow_item pattern[MAX_PATTERN_NUM];
struct rte_flow_action action[MAX_ACTION_NUM];
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index =
1 };
memset(&attr,
0, sizeof(struct rte_flow_attr));
attr.ingress =
1;
attr.group =
1;
attr.priority =
1;
struct rte_flow_item_gre gre_spec = {
.c_rsvd0_ver = RTE_BE16(
0x8000),
};
struct rte_flow_item_gre_opt gre_opt_spec = {
. checksum_rsvd = {
.checksum = RTE_BE16(
0x11),
}
};
pattern[
0].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
pattern[
1].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4;
pattern[
2].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_GRE;
pattern[
2].spec = &gre_spec;
pattern[
3].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_GRE_OPTION;
pattern[
3].spec = &gre_opt_spec;
pattern[
4].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
action[
0].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE;
action[
0].conf = &queue;
action[
1].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END;
res = rte_flow_validate(port_id, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
if (!res)
flow = rte_flow_create(port_id, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
return flow;