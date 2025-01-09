NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS  Matching GRE Checksum/Key/Sequence

On This Page

Matching GRE Checksum/Key/Sequence

GRE optional fields (checksum, key and sequence) can be matched now using the new gre_option item. The new item requires a GRE item such as gre_key, and its pattern must correspond with the c_bit/k_bit/s_bit in the GRE pattern.

Testpmd Usage Example

To match on checksum field with value 0x11 to queue 1:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
testpmd> flow create 0 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / gre c_bit is 1 / gre_option checksum is 0x11 / end actions queue index 1 / end

To encap packets with GRE header:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
testpmd> set raw_decap 1 eth / end_set
testpmd> set raw_encap 1 eth src is FA:16:3E:01:02:43 dst is FA:16:3E:01:01:42 / ipv4 src is 10.10.10.10 dst is 20.20.20.20 / gre c_bit is 1 / gre_option checksum is 300 / end_set
testpmd> flow create 1 group 0 ingress transfer pattern eth / ipv4 src is 1.1.1.1 / port_id id is 1 / end actions raw_decap index 1 / raw_encap index 1 / port_id id 0 / end

To decap GRE header:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
testpmd> set raw_decap 0 eth / ipv4 / gre / gre_option / end_set
testpmd> set raw_encap 0 eth src is 10:22:33:44:55:60 dst is a0:bb:cc:dd:ee:f2 testpmd> type is 0x0800 / end_set
testpmd> flow create 0 ingress group 0 transfer pattern eth / ipv4 / gre c_bit is 1 / gre_option checksum is 300 / ipv4 src is 1.1.1.1 / end actions raw_decap index 0 / raw_encap index 0 / port_id id 1 / end

Code Snippets

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct rte_flow_attr attr;
struct rte_flow_error error;
struct rte_flow_item pattern[MAX_PATTERN_NUM];
struct rte_flow_action action[MAX_ACTION_NUM];
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index = 1 };
 
memset(&attr, 0, sizeof(struct rte_flow_attr));
 
attr.ingress = 1;
attr.group = 1;
attr.priority = 1;
 
struct rte_flow_item_gre gre_spec = {
        .c_rsvd0_ver = RTE_BE16(0x8000),
};
 
struct rte_flow_item_gre_opt gre_opt_spec = {
        . checksum_rsvd = {
                .checksum = RTE_BE16(0x11),
        }
};
 
pattern[0].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
pattern[1].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4;
pattern[2].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_GRE;
pattern[2].spec = &gre_spec;
pattern[3].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_GRE_OPTION;
pattern[3].spec = &gre_opt_spec;
pattern[4].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
 
action[0].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE;
action[0].conf = &queue;
action[1].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END;
 
res = rte_flow_validate(port_id, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
if (!res)
      flow = rte_flow_create(port_id, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
return flow;

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 9, 2025
content here