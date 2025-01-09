NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
Matching Network Service Header (NSH)

Network Service Header (NSH) provides a mechanism for metadata exchange along the instantiated service paths. The NSH is the Service Function Chaining (SFC) encapsulation required to support the SFC architecture (defined in RFC 7665).

NSH, a data-plane protocol can be matched now using the existed item: RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_NSH. Currently this is supported ONLY when NSH follows VXLAN-GPE, and the “l3_vxlan_en=1” and “dv_flow_en=1” (Default) is set.

Note

NSH fields matching is not supported.

Testpmd Usage Example

To match on NSH to port_id 1:

flow create 0 transfer group 0 pattern eth / end actions count / jump group 1 / end
flow create 0 transfer group 1 pattern eth / ipv6 / udp dst is 250 / vxlan-gpe / nsh / eth / end actions port_id id 1 / end

Code Snippets

struct rte_flow_attr attr = {0};
struct rte_flow_item pattern[MAX_PATTERNS_NUM] = {0};
struct rte_flow_action action[MAX_ACTIONS_NUM] = {0};
struct rte_flow_action_port_id port_id = {.id = 1};
struct rte_flow_item_udp  spec = {0};
struct rte_flow_item_udp  mask = {0};
struct rte_flow *flow = NULL;
struct rte_flow_error error;
uint16_t port = 0;
int ret;
 
attr.transfer = 1;
attr.group = 1;
attr.priority = 0;
 
pattern[0].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
pattern[1].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV6;
 
pattern[2].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_UDP;
spec.hdr.dst_port = RTE_BE16(250);
mask.hdr.dst_port = RTE_BE16(0xffff);
pattern[2].spec = &spec;
pattern[2].mask = &mask;
 
pattern[3].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_VXLAN_GPE;
pattern[4].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_NSH;
pattern[5].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
pattern[6].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
 
action[0].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_PORT_ID;
action[0].conf = &port_id;
action[1].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END;
 
ret = rte_flow_validate(port, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
if (!ret)
	flow = rte_flow_create(port, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
return flow;

