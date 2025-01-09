On This Page
Matching Network Service Header (NSH)
Network Service Header (NSH) provides a mechanism for metadata exchange along the instantiated service paths. The NSH is the Service Function Chaining (SFC) encapsulation required to support the SFC architecture (defined in RFC 7665).
NSH, a data-plane protocol can be matched now using the existed item: RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_NSH. Currently this is supported ONLY when NSH follows VXLAN-GPE, and the
“l3_vxlan_en=1” and
“dv_flow_en=1” (Default) is set.
NSH fields matching is not supported.
To match on NSH to port_id 1:
flow create 0 transfer group 0 pattern eth / end actions count / jump group 1 / end
flow create 0 transfer group 1 pattern eth / ipv6 / udp dst is 250 / vxlan-gpe / nsh / eth / end actions port_id id 1 / end
struct rte_flow_attr attr = {
0};
struct rte_flow_item pattern[MAX_PATTERNS_NUM] = {
0};
struct rte_flow_action action[MAX_ACTIONS_NUM] = {
0};
struct rte_flow_action_port_id port_id = {.id =
1};
struct rte_flow_item_udp spec = {
0};
struct rte_flow_item_udp mask = {
0};
struct rte_flow *flow = NULL;
struct rte_flow_error error;
uint16_t port =
0;
int ret;
attr.transfer =
1;
attr.group =
1;
attr.priority =
0;
pattern[
0].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
pattern[
1].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV6;
pattern[
2].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_UDP;
spec.hdr.dst_port = RTE_BE16(
250);
mask.hdr.dst_port = RTE_BE16(
0xffff);
pattern[
2].spec = &spec;
pattern[
2].mask = &mask;
pattern[
3].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_VXLAN_GPE;
pattern[
4].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_NSH;
pattern[
5].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
pattern[
6].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
action[
0].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_PORT_ID;
action[
0].conf = &port_id;
action[
1].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END;
ret = rte_flow_validate(port, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
if (!ret)
flow = rte_flow_create(port, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
return flow;