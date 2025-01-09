Matching Network Service Header (NSH)

Network Service Header (NSH) provides a mechanism for metadata exchange along the instantiated service paths. The NSH is the Service Function Chaining (SFC) encapsulation required to support the SFC architecture (defined in RFC 7665).

NSH, a data-plane protocol can be matched now using the existed item: RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_NSH. Currently this is supported ONLY when NSH follows VXLAN-GPE, and the “l3_vxlan_en=1” and “dv_flow_en=1” (Default) is set.