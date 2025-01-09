On This Page
Matching RoCE IB BTH opcode/dest_qp
IB BTH fields (opcode, and dst_qp) can be matched now using the new IB BTH item:
RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IB_BTH. Currently, this item is supported on group > 1, and supports only the RoCEv2 packet. The input BTH match item is defaulted to match one RoCEv2 packet.
To match field opcode (0x81) and dst_qp (0xabd4) to queue 1:
flow create
0 ingress pattern eth / end actions jump group
1 / end
flow create
0 group
1 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / udp / ib_bth opcode is
0x81 dst_qp is
0xabd4 / end actions queue index
1 / end
struct rte_flow_attr attr;
struct rte_flow_error error;
struct rte_flow_item pattern[MAX_PATTERN_NUM];
struct rte_flow_action action[MAX_ACTION_NUM];
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index =
1 };
struct rte_flow_item_ib_bth bth = {
0 };
memset(&attr,
0, sizeof(struct rte_flow_attr));
attr.ingress =
1;
attr.group =
1;
attr.priority =
1;
bth.hdr.opcode =
0x81;
bth.hdr.dst_qp[
0] =
0x0;
bth.hdr.dst_qp[
1] =
0xab;
bth.hdr.dst_qp[
2] =
0xd4;
pattern[
0].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
pattern[
1].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4;
pattern[
2].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_UDP;
pattern[
3].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IB_BTH;
pattern[
3].spec = &bth;
pattern[
4].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
action[
0].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE;
action[
0].conf = &queue;
action[
1].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END;
res = rte_flow_validate(port_id, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
if (!res)
flow = rte_flow_create(port_id, &attr, pattern, action, &error);
return flow;