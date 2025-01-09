int add_port_meter_profile_srtcm(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t profile_id, uint64_t cir, uint64_t cbs, uint64_t ebs, int packet_mode, struct rte_mtr_error *error) { struct rte_mtr_meter_profile mp; memset(&mp, 0 , sizeof(struct rte_mtr_meter_profile)); mp.alg = RTE_MTR_SRTCM_RFC2697; mp.srtcm_rfc2697.cir = cir; mp.srtcm_rfc2697.cbs = cbs; mp.srtcm_rfc2697.ebs = ebs; mp.packet_mode = packet_mode; return rte_mtr_meter_profile_add(port_id, profile_id, &mp, error); } int port_meter_policy_add(portid_t port_id, uint32_t policy_id, const struct rte_flow_action *actions, struct rte_mtr_error *error) { struct rte_mtr_error error; const struct rte_flow_action *act = actions; const struct rte_flow_action *start; struct rte_mtr_meter_policy_params policy; uint32_t i = 0 , act_n; int ret; for (i = 0 ; i < RTE_COLORS; i++) { for (act_n = 0 , start = act; act->type != RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END; act++) act_n++; if (act_n && act->type == RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END) policy.actions[i] = start; else policy.actions[i] = NULL; act++; } return rte_mtr_meter_policy_add(port_id, policy_id, &policy, error); } static void create_port_meter(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t mtr_id, uint32_t shared, uint32_t profile_id, int use_prev_mtr_color, int meter_enable, uint64_t stats_mask, uint32_t policy_id, struct rte_mtr_error *error) { struct rte_mtr_params params; int ret; memset(params, 0 , sizeof(struct rte_mtr_params)); params.meter_profile_id = profile_id; params.use_prev_mtr_color = use_prev_mtr_color; params.meter_enable = meter_enable; params.stats_mask = stats_mask; params.meter_policy_id = policy_id; return rte_mtr_create(port_id, mtr_id, params, shared, error); } int create_flow_with_meter_hierarchy(uint16_t port_id) { int ret; struct rte_mtr_error mtr_error; uint32_t pps_profile_id = 1 ; uint32_t pps_policy_id = 1 ; uint32_t pps_mtr_id = 1 ; uint32_t bps_profile_id = 2 ; uint32_t bps_policy_id = 2 ; uint32_t bps_mtr_id = 2 ; int shared = 1 ; struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index = 1 }; struct rte_flow_action pps_actions[] = { [ 0 ] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE, .conf = &queue}, [ 1 ] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,}, }; struct rte_flow_action_meter pps_meter = {.mtr_id = pps_mtr_id}; struct rte_flow_action bps_actions[] = { [ 0 ] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_METER, .conf = &pps_meter}, [ 1 ] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,}, }; ret = add_port_meter_profile_srtcm(port_id, pps_profile_id, 1000 , 300 , 0 , 1 , &mtr_error); if (ret) { printf( "cannot add meter pps profile, error: %s

" , mtr_error.message); return ret; } ret = port_meter_policy_add(port_id, pps_policy_id, pps_actions, &mtr_error); if (ret) { printf( "cannot add meter pps policy, error: %s

" , mtr_error.message); return ret; } ret = create_port_meter(port_id, pps_mtr_id, shared, pps_profile_id, 0 , 1 , 0xffff , pps_policy_id, &mtr_error); if (ret) { printf( "cannot create pps meter: %u with profile: %u, error: %s

" , mtr_id, pps_profile_id, mtr_error.message); return ret; } ret = add_port_meter_profile_srtcm(port_id, bps_profile_id, 1 * 1024 * 1024 , 64 * 1024 , 0 , 0 , &mtr_error); if (ret) { printf( "cannot add meter bps profile, error: %s

" , mtr_error.message); return ret; } ret = port_meter_policy_add(port_id, bps_policy_id, bps_actions, &mtr_error); if (ret) { printf( "cannot add meter bps policy, error: %s

" , mtr_error.message); return ret; } ret = create_port_meter(port_id, bps_mtr_id, shared, bps_profile_id, 0 , 1 , 0xffff , bps_policy_id, &mtr_error); if (ret) { printf( "cannot create bps meter: %u with profile: %u, error: %s

" , mtr_id, bps_profile_id, mtr_error.message); return ret; } struct rte_flow *flow; struct rte_flow_error error; struct rte_flow_attr attr = { .group = 1 , .ingress = 1 , .transfer = 0 , .priority = 1 , }; struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 ipv4_outer = { .hdr = { .src_addr = rte_cpu_to_be_32( 0x0D0A0A0A ), }}; struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 ipv4_mask = { .hdr = { .src_addr = RTE_BE32( 0xffffffff )}}; pattern[L2].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH; pattern[L3].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4; pattern[L3].spec = &ipv4_outer; pattern[L3].mask = &ipv4_mask; pattern[TUNNEL].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END; struct rte_flow_action_meter bps_meter = {.mtr_id = bps_mtr_id}; struct rte_flow_action actions[] = { [ 0 ] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_METER, .conf = &bps_meter}, [ 1 ] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,}, }; flow = rte_flow_create(port_id, &attr, pattern, actions, &error); if (!flow) { printf( "can't create flow with with mtr id: %u, on port: %u, error: %s

" , bps_mtr_id, port_id, error.message); return - 1 ; } return 0 ; }