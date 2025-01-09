NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
Meter Hierarchy

Testpmd Usage Examples

testpmd>add port meter profile srtcm_rfc2697 0 25 1000 1024 0 1
testpmd>add port meter profile srtcm_rfc2697 0 24 65536 1024 0 0
testpmd>add port meter policy 0 1 g_actions queue index 1 end / end y_actions end r_actions drop / end
testpmd>create port meter 0 1 25 1 yes 0xffff 1 0
testpmd>add port meter policy 0 2 g_actions meter mtr_id 1 / end y_actions end r_actions drop / end
testpmd>create port meter 0 2 24 2 yes 0xffff 1 0
testpmd>flow create 0 priority 3 group 1 ingress pattern eth / end actions  meter mtr_id 2 / end

Code Snippets

int add_port_meter_profile_srtcm(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t profile_id,
 
uint64_t cir, uint64_t cbs,
 
uint64_t ebs, int packet_mode,
 
struct rte_mtr_error *error)
 
{
 
struct rte_mtr_meter_profile mp;
 
 
 
/* Private shaper profile params */
 
memset(&mp, 0, sizeof(struct rte_mtr_meter_profile));
 
mp.alg = RTE_MTR_SRTCM_RFC2697;
 
mp.srtcm_rfc2697.cir = cir;
 
mp.srtcm_rfc2697.cbs = cbs;
 
mp.srtcm_rfc2697.ebs = ebs;
 
mp.packet_mode = packet_mode;
 
 
 
return rte_mtr_meter_profile_add(port_id, profile_id, &mp, error);
 
}
 
 
 
int port_meter_policy_add(portid_t port_id, uint32_t policy_id,
 
  const struct rte_flow_action *actions,
 
  struct rte_mtr_error *error)
 
{
 
struct rte_mtr_error error;
 
const struct rte_flow_action *act = actions;
 
const struct rte_flow_action *start;
 
struct rte_mtr_meter_policy_params policy;
 
uint32_t i = 0, act_n;
 
int ret;
 
 
 
for (i = 0; i < RTE_COLORS; i++) {
 
for (act_n = 0, start = act; act->type != RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END; act++)
 
act_n++;
 
if (act_n && act->type == RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END)
 
policy.actions[i] = start;
 
else
 
policy.actions[i] = NULL;
 
act++;
 
}
 
return rte_mtr_meter_policy_add(port_id, policy_id, &policy, error);
 
}
 
 
 
static void create_port_meter(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t mtr_id, uint32_t shared,
 
uint32_t profile_id, int use_prev_mtr_color,
 
int meter_enable, uint64_t stats_mask,
 
uint32_t policy_id, struct rte_mtr_error *error)
 
{
 
struct rte_mtr_params params;
 
int ret;
 
 
 
/* Meter params */
 
memset(params, 0, sizeof(struct rte_mtr_params));
 
params.meter_profile_id = profile_id;
 
params.use_prev_mtr_color = use_prev_mtr_color;
 
params.meter_enable = meter_enable;
 
params.stats_mask = stats_mask;
 
params.meter_policy_id = policy_id;
 
return rte_mtr_create(port_id, mtr_id, params, shared, error);
 
}
 
 
 
int
 
create_flow_with_meter_hierarchy(uint16_t port_id)
 
{
 
int ret;
 
struct rte_mtr_error mtr_error;
 
uint32_t pps_profile_id = 1;
 
uint32_t pps_policy_id = 1;
 
uint32_t pps_mtr_id = 1;
 
uint32_t bps_profile_id = 2;
 
uint32_t bps_policy_id = 2;
 
uint32_t bps_mtr_id = 2;
 
int shared = 1; /* mtr is shared. */
 
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index = 1 };
 
struct rte_flow_action pps_actions[] = {
 
[0] = { /* meter action. */
 
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE,
 
.conf = &queue},
 
[1] = { /* end action mast be the last action. */
 
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,},
 
};
 
struct rte_flow_action_meter pps_meter = {.mtr_id = pps_mtr_id};
 
struct rte_flow_action bps_actions[] = {
 
[0] = { /* meter action. */
 
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_METER,
 
.conf = &pps_meter},
 
[1] = { /* end action mast be the last action. */
 
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,},
 
};
 
 
 
/* Create pps meter. */
 
ret = add_port_meter_profile_srtcm(port_id, pps_profile_id,
 
  1000, 300, 0, 1, &mtr_error);
 
if (ret) {
 
printf("cannot add meter pps profile, error: %s\n",
 
mtr_error.message);
 
return ret;
 
}
 
ret = port_meter_policy_add(port_id, pps_policy_id, pps_actions, &mtr_error);
 
if (ret) {
 
printf("cannot add meter pps policy, error: %s\n",
 
mtr_error.message);
 
return ret;
 
}
 
ret = create_port_meter(port_id, pps_mtr_id, shared, pps_profile_id, 0, 1,
 
0xffff, pps_policy_id, &mtr_error);
 
if (ret) {
 
printf("cannot create pps meter: %u with profile: %u, error: %s\n",
 
mtr_id, pps_profile_id, mtr_error.message);
 
return ret;
 
}
 
/* Create bps meter. */
 
ret = add_port_meter_profile_srtcm(port_id, bps_profile_id,
 
  1*1024*1024, 64*1024, 0, 0, &mtr_error);
 
if (ret) {
 
printf("cannot add meter bps profile, error: %s\n",
 
mtr_error.message);
 
return ret;
 
}
 
ret = port_meter_policy_add(port_id, bps_policy_id, bps_actions, &mtr_error);
 
if (ret) {
 
printf("cannot add meter bps policy, error: %s\n",
 
mtr_error.message);
 
return ret;
 
}
 
ret = create_port_meter(port_id, bps_mtr_id, shared, bps_profile_id, 0, 1,
 
0xffff, bps_policy_id, &mtr_error);
 
if (ret) {
 
printf("cannot create bps meter: %u with profile: %u, error: %s\n",
 
mtr_id, bps_profile_id, mtr_error.message);
 
return ret;
 
}
 
struct rte_flow *flow;
 
struct rte_flow_error error;
 
struct rte_flow_attr attr = { /* holds the flow attributes. */
 
.group = 1, /* set the rule on the main group. */
 
.ingress = 1,/* rx flow. */
 
.transfer = 0,
 
.priority = 1, }; /* add priority to rule
 
to give the decap rule higher priority since
 
it is more specific */
 
struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 ipv4_outer = {
 
.hdr = {
 
.src_addr = rte_cpu_to_be_32(0x0D0A0A0A),
 
/* match on 13.10.10.10 src address */
 
}};
 
struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 ipv4_mask = {
 
.hdr = {
 
.src_addr = RTE_BE32(0xffffffff)}};
 
 
 
pattern[L2].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
 
pattern[L3].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4;
 
pattern[L3].spec = &ipv4_outer;
 
pattern[L3].mask = &ipv4_mask;
 
pattern[TUNNEL].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
 
 
 
struct rte_flow_action_meter bps_meter = {.mtr_id = bps_mtr_id};
 
struct rte_flow_action actions[] = {
 
[0] = { /* meter action. */
 
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_METER,
 
.conf = &bps_meter},
 
[1] = { /* end action mast be the last action. */
 
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,},
 
};
 
flow = rte_flow_create(port_id, &attr, pattern, actions, &error);
 
if (!flow) {
 
printf("can't create flow with with mtr id: %u, on port: %u, error: %s\n",
 
bps_mtr_id, port_id, error.message);
 
return -1;
 
}
 
return 0;
 
}

