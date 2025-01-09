Meter Sharing Between Ports Inside a Single switchdev

static struct rte_flow_item pattern[] = { [L2] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH, .spec = NULL, .mask = NULL, .last = NULL }, [L3] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_VOID, .spec = NULL, .mask = NULL, .last = NULL }, [L4] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_VOID, .spec = NULL, .mask = NULL, .last = NULL }, [TUNNEL] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_VOID, .spec = NULL, .mask = NULL, .last = NULL }, [L2_INNER] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_VOID, .spec = NULL, .mask = NULL, .last = NULL }, [L3_INNER] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_VOID, .spec = NULL, .mask = NULL, .last = NULL }, [L4_INNER] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_VOID, .spec = NULL, .mask = NULL, .last = NULL }, [END] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END, .spec = NULL, .mask = NULL, .last = NULL }, }; static int add_meter_profile(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t profile_id, struct rte_mtr_error *error) { struct rte_mtr_meter_profile profile; memset(&profile, 0 , sizeof(profile)); profile.alg = RTE_MTR_SRTCM_RFC2697; profile.srtcm_rfc2697.cir = 1 * 1024 * 1024 ; profile.srtcm_rfc2697.cbs = 64 * 1024 ; profile.srtcm_rfc2697.ebs = 0 ; profile.packet_mode = 0 ; return rte_mtr_meter_profile_add(port_id, profile_id, &profile, error); } static int add_meter_policy(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t policy_id, struct rte_mtr_error *error) { struct rte_mtr_meter_policy_params policy = { 0 }; const struct rte_flow_action end = {RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_DROP, NULL}; policy.actions[RTE_COLOR_GREEN] = NULL; policy.actions[RTE_COLOR_YELLOW] = NULL; policy.actions[RTE_COLOR_RED] = &end; return rte_mtr_meter_policy_add(port_id, policy_id, &policy, error); } static int create_meter(uint16_t port_id, uint32_t mtr_id, uint32_t profile_id, uint32_t policy_id, int shared, struct rte_mtr_error *error) { struct rte_mtr_params params; memset(params, 0 , sizeof(params)); params.meter_enable = 1 ; params.use_prev_mtr_color = 0 ; params.meter_policy_id = policy_id; params.meter_profile_id = profile_id; params.dscp_table = NULL; params.stats_mask = RTE_MTR_STATS_N_BYTES_GREEN | RTE_MTR_STATS_N_BYTES_YELLOW | RTE_MTR_STATS_N_BYTES_RED | RTE_MTR_STATS_N_BYTES_DROPPED | RTE_MTR_STATS_N_PKTS_GREEN | RTE_MTR_STATS_N_PKTS_YELLOW | RTE_MTR_STATS_N_PKTS_RED | RTE_MTR_STATS_N_PKTS_DROPPED; return rte_mtr_create(port_id, mtr_id, ms, shared, error); } int create_flow_with_meter(uint16_t port_id) { int ret; struct rte_mtr_error mtr_error; uint32_t profile_id = 0 ; uint32_t policy_id = 0 ; uint32_t mtr_id = 0 ; int shared = 1 ; ret = add_meter_profile(port_id, profile_id, &mtr_error); if (ret) { printf( "cannot add meter profile, error: %s

" , mtr_error.message); return ret; } ret = add_meter_policy(port_id, policy_id, &mtr_error); if (ret) { printf( "cannot add meter policy, error: %s

" , mtr_error.message); return ret; } ret = create_meter(port_id, mtr_id, profile_id, policy_id, shared, &mtr_error); if (ret) { printf( "cannot create meter: %u with profile: %u, error: %s

" , mtr_id, profile_id, mtr_error.message); return ret; } struct rte_flow *flow; struct rte_flow_error error; struct rte_flow_attr attr = { .group = 0 , .ingress = 1 , .transfer = 1 , .priority = 1 , }; struct rte_flow_item_port_id port_mask = { .id = 0xffffffff , }; struct rte_flow_item_port_id port_spec = { .id = port_id + 1 , }; struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 ipv4_outer = { .hdr = { .src_addr = rte_cpu_to_be_32( 0x0D0A0A0A ), }}; struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 ipv4_mask = { .hdr = { .src_addr = RTE_BE32( 0xffffffff )}}; pattern[L2].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH; pattern[L3].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4; pattern[L3].spec = &ipv4_outer; pattern[L3].mask = &ipv4_mask; pattern[L4].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_PORT_ID; pattern[L4].spec = &port_spec; pattern[L4].mask = &port_mask; pattern[TUNNEL].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END; struct rte_flow_action_meter meter = {.mtr_id = mtr_id}; struct rte_flow_action_port_id port_conf = {.id = port_id + 2 }; struct rte_flow_action actions[] = { [ 0 ] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_METER, .conf = &meter}, [ 1 ] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_PORT_ID, .conf = &port_conf }, [ 2 ] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,}, }; flow = rte_flow_create(port_id, &attr, pattern, actions, &error); if (!flow) { printf( "can't create flow with with mtr id: %u, mtr profile: %u on port: %u, error: %s

" , mtr_id, profile_id, port_id, error.message); return - 1 ; } return 0 ; }