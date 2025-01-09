METER_MARK Action API Change

port stop all flow configure 0 queues_number 4 queues_size 64 meters_number 64 port start all add port meter profile srtcm_rfc2697 0 20 0x1000 0x600 0x400 0 # base indirect flow action list command # create indirect meter_mark color-aware action flow indirect_action 0 create action_id 10 ingress list \ actions meter_mark mtr_profile 20 mtr_state 1 mtr_color_mode 1 / end # prepare indirect action list update – can be applied to any handle of the same type, on all ports. # yellow can be used as the init_color as well. flow indirect_action 0 create action_id 11 flow_conf actions meter_mark_conf mtr_update_init_color red / end # create flows flow pattern_template 0 create ingress pattern_template_id 1 template eth / ipv4 / udp / end flow actions_template 0 create ingress actions_template_id 1 \ template indirect_list handle 10 / jump / end \ mask indirect_list / jump / end # init_color is not green, the output cannot be green flow template_table 0 create table_id 1 group 1 priority 0 ingress rules_number 64 pattern_template 1 actions_template 1flow queue 0 create 0 template_table 1 pattern_template 0 actions_template 0 postpone no \ pattern eth / ipv4 / udp / end \ actions indirect_list handle 10 conf 11 / jump group 10 / end