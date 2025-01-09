On This Page
METER_MARK Action API Change
The
"init_color" and
"init_color_valid" members are removed from the
"rte_flow_action_meter_mark" structure.
The
"init_color" attribute is changeable and can be set per flow rule when the meter_mark action has
"color_mode" property set to 1 (Color-Aware).
port stop all
flow configure
0 queues_number
4 queues_size
64 meters_number
64
port start all
add port meter profile srtcm_rfc2697
0
20
0x1000
0x600
0x400
0
# base indirect flow action list command
# create indirect meter_mark color-aware action
flow indirect_action
0 create action_id
10 ingress list \
actions meter_mark mtr_profile
20 mtr_state
1 mtr_color_mode
1 / end
# prepare indirect action list update – can be applied to any handle of the same type, on all ports.
# yellow can be used as the init_color as well.
flow indirect_action
0 create action_id
11 flow_conf actions meter_mark_conf mtr_update_init_color red / end
# create flows
flow pattern_template
0 create ingress pattern_template_id
1 template eth / ipv4 / udp / end
flow actions_template
0 create ingress actions_template_id
1 \
template indirect_list handle
10 / jump / end \
mask indirect_list / jump / end
# init_color is not green, the output cannot be green
flow template_table
0 create table_id
1 group
1 priority
0 ingress rules_number
64 pattern_template
1 actions_template 1flow queue
0 create
0 template_table
1 pattern_template
0 actions_template
0 postpone no \
pattern eth / ipv4 / udp / end \
actions indirect_list handle
10 conf
11 / jump group
10 / end
const struct rte_flow_action meter_mark_indirect_actions_list_obj[
2] = {
[
0] = {
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_METER_MARK,
.conf = {.profile = meter_profile, .color_mode =
1, .state =
1},
},
[
1] = { .type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END },
};
const struct struct rte_flow_indir_action_conf conf = { .ingress =
1 };
struct rte_flow_action_list_handle *meter_mask_indirect_list_handle =
rte_flow_action_list_handle_create(port_id, &conf,
meter_mark_indirect_actions_list_obj, error);
const struct rte_flow_action_indirect_list indirect_actions_list_conf = {
.handle = meter_mask_indirect_list_handle,
.conf = {
[
0] = & (
const struct rte_flow_indirect_update_flow_meter_mark) {
.init_color = RTE_COLOR_RED,
/* Or Yellow */
},
},
};
const struct rte_flow_action flow_actions[] = {
[
0] = {
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_INDIRECT_LIST,
.conf = &indirect_actions_list_conf,
[
1] = {
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_JUMP,
.conf = &jump_conf,
},
[
2] = {
.type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END,
},
};