mlx5 PMD Drivers Features

Feature

mlx5 PMD

Supported NICs

ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-5 (Ex), BlueField-2, ConnectX-7

PCI mapping

Function per port

Scattering/gathering RX/TX packets

Yes

Tx accurate scheduling

Yes

Multiple RX (with RSS/RCA) and TX queues

Yes

IPv4/v6, TCP IPv4/v6, UDP IPv4/v6 RSS

Yes

Number of RSS queues

Any

Get and Set RSS key per flow type (rss_hf)

Yes

Supports RX offloading (checksum, inner RSS) for VXLAN (standard/non-standard), GRE, NVGRE, VXLAN-GPE NVGRE, VXLAN-GPE

Yes

Supports TX offloading (checksum, TSO) for VXLAN (standard/non-standard), GRE, VXLAN-GPE non-standard), GRE, VXLAN-GPE

Yes

GENEVE with extension header

Yes

GTP-U with session container

Yes

eCPRI HW offloading

Yes

Packet type parsing

Yes

Multiple MAC addresses

Yes

VLAN filtering / QinQ

Yes

Inner L3/L4 checksum

Yes

Link status information

Yes

Link status event

Yes

Removal event

Yes

Software counters/statistics

Yes

Start/stop/close operations

Yes

Queue start / stop

Yes

Multiple physical ports host adapter

Yes

Promiscuous mode

Yes

Multicast Promiscuous

Yes

Unicast Loopback

Yes

RX VLAN stripping

Yes

TX VLAN insertion

Yes

Port extended statistics

Yes

Tx / Rx descriptor status

Yes

TSO / LRO, VXLAN TSO

Yes

Interrupt mode

Yes

Multiprocess aware

Yes

mbufs with external pinned buffers

Yes

RSS using L3/L4 source/destination only

Yes

Relaxed Ordering Memory Regions Creating

Yes

Hairpin with queue data buffer size configuration

Yes

Jumbo frame (9KB) support in Multi-Packet RQ mode

Yes

MTU update

Yes

Flow rules caching removed

Yes

Memory consumption of flows optimized

Yes

Flow aging support based on hardware counters

Yes

Flow metering (with policy, sharing, hierarchy)

Yes

Flow rules dump

Yes

Traffic Mirroring

Yes

Traffic Sampling

Yes

Multi-thread flow insertion / deletion

Yes

RegEx multi-chained mbuf

Yes (NVIDIA BlueField-2 only)

Trusted VF / SF / HPF

Yes

Connection Tracking

Yes (ConnectX-6 Dx and NVIDIA BlueField-2)

Scalable Functions

Yes

Aggregated Representor Queues

Yes

Rx queue delay drop

Yes

ARMv8 support

Yes

Power8 support

Yes

x86-32 support

Yes

x86-64 support

Yes

Host to arm flow control

Yes (BlueField-2 only)

Import queues of other PD

Yes
