mlx5 PMD Drivers Features
|
Feature
|
mlx5 PMD
|
Supported NICs
|
ConnectX-6 Dx, ConnectX-5 (Ex), BlueField-2, ConnectX-7
|
PCI mapping
|
Function per port
|
Scattering/gathering RX/TX packets
|
Yes
|
Tx accurate scheduling
|
Yes
|
Multiple RX (with RSS/RCA) and TX queues
|
Yes
|
IPv4/v6, TCP IPv4/v6, UDP IPv4/v6 RSS
|
Yes
|
Number of RSS queues
|
Any
|
Get and Set RSS key per flow type (rss_hf)
|
Yes
|
Supports RX offloading (checksum, inner RSS) for VXLAN (standard/non-standard), GRE, NVGRE, VXLAN-GPE NVGRE, VXLAN-GPE
|
Yes
|
Supports TX offloading (checksum, TSO) for VXLAN (standard/non-standard), GRE, VXLAN-GPE non-standard), GRE, VXLAN-GPE
|
Yes
|
GENEVE with extension header
|
Yes
|
GTP-U with session container
|
Yes
|
eCPRI HW offloading
|
Yes
|
Packet type parsing
|
Yes
|
Multiple MAC addresses
|
Yes
|
VLAN filtering / QinQ
|
Yes
|
Inner L3/L4 checksum
|
Yes
|
Link status information
|
Yes
|
Link status event
|
Yes
|
Removal event
|
Yes
|
Software counters/statistics
|
Yes
|
Start/stop/close operations
|
Yes
|
Queue start / stop
|
Yes
|
Multiple physical ports host adapter
|
Yes
|
Promiscuous mode
|
Yes
|
Multicast Promiscuous
|
Yes
|
Unicast Loopback
|
Yes
|
RX VLAN stripping
|
Yes
|
TX VLAN insertion
|
Yes
|
Port extended statistics
|
Yes
|
Tx / Rx descriptor status
|
Yes
|
TSO / LRO, VXLAN TSO
|
Yes
|
Interrupt mode
|
Yes
|
Multiprocess aware
|
Yes
|
mbufs with external pinned buffers
|
Yes
|
RSS using L3/L4 source/destination only
|
Yes
|
Relaxed Ordering Memory Regions Creating
|
Yes
|
Hairpin with queue data buffer size configuration
|
Yes
|
Jumbo frame (9KB) support in Multi-Packet RQ mode
|
Yes
|
MTU update
|
Yes
|
Flow rules caching removed
|
Yes
|
Memory consumption of flows optimized
|
Yes
|
Flow aging support based on hardware counters
|
Yes
|
Flow metering (with policy, sharing, hierarchy)
|
Yes
|
Flow rules dump
|
Yes
|
Traffic Mirroring
|
Yes
|
Traffic Sampling
|
Yes
|
Multi-thread flow insertion / deletion
|
Yes
|
RegEx multi-chained mbuf
|
Yes (NVIDIA BlueField-2 only)
|
Trusted VF / SF / HPF
|
Yes
|
Connection Tracking
|
Yes (ConnectX-6 Dx and NVIDIA BlueField-2)
|
Scalable Functions
|
Yes
|
Aggregated Representor Queues
|
Yes
|
Rx queue delay drop
|
Yes
|
ARMv8 support
|
Yes
|
Power8 support
|
Yes
|
x86-32 support
|
Yes
|
x86-64 support
|
Yes
|
Host to arm flow control
|
Yes (BlueField-2 only)
|
Import queues of other PD
|
Yes