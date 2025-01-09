mlx5 Tx Datapath Tracing

The gathered trace data can be analyzed with a Python script below. To parse the trace, the data script uses the Babeltrace2 library. The package should be either installed or built from source code as shown below:

Copy Copied! git clone https: cd babeltrace ./bootstrap ./configure –help ./configure --disable-api-doc --disable-man-pages --disable-python-bindings-doc --enable-python-plugins --enable-python-binding

The analyzing script is located in the folder: ./drivers/net/mlx5/tools

It requires Python3.6, Babeltrace2 packages and it takes the only parameter of trace data folder. For example:

Copy Copied! ./mlx5_trace.py /var/log/rte- 2023 - 01 - 23 -AM- 11 - 52 - 39





All the timings are given in nanoseconds.

The list of Tx (and coming Rx) bursts per port/queue is presented in the output. Each list element contains the list of build WQEs, and each WQE contains the list of packets to send.



