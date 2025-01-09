NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS  mlx5 Tx Datapath Tracing

On This Page

mlx5 Tx Datapath Tracing

The mlx5 Tx data-path tracing capability enables the user to gather the comprehensive information about packets' handling in PMD with timings, including the packet sending completion ones.

Building DPDK Application with Enabled datapath Tracing

  • Specify the "meson" option:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
     --enable_trace_fp=true

  • Specify the c_args shoudl API:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    -DALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_API

The DPDK configuration examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
meson configure --buildtype=debug -Denable_trace_fp=true -Dc_args='-DRTE_LIBRTE_MLX5_DEBUG -DRTE_ENABLE_ASSERT -DALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_API' build
meson configure --buildtype=debug -Denable_trace_fp=true -Dc_args='-DRTE_ENABLE_ASSERT -DALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_API' build
meson configure --buildtype=release -Denable_trace_fp=true -Dc_args='-DRTE_ENABLE_ASSERT -DALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_API' build
meson configure --buildtype=release -Denable_trace_fp=true -Dc_args='-DALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_API' build

Configuring the NIC

If the sending completion timings are crucial, the NIC should be configured to provide real-time timestamps (set the REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE NV settings parameter to TRUE). For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4125_pciconf0 s REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=1

Running DPDK Application to Gather the Traces

The trace data are committed to the specified folder on the EAL cleanup. Optionally, the data commit can be explicitly triggered by the application via the rte_trace_save() API call.

The following are the EAL parameters that control the trace capability in runtime:

Parameters

Description

--trace=pmd.net.mlx5.tx

The regular expression to enable the trace points with matching names. "pmd.net.mlx5.tx" must be enabled to gather all events needed to analyze the mlx5 Tx datapath and its timings.

By default, all the trace points are disabled.

--trace-dir=/var/log

[Optional] Trace storing directory.

The default is: “$HOME/dpdk-traces/rte-yyyy-mm-dd-[AP]M-hh-mm-ss/”

--trace-bufsz=<val>B|<val>K|<val>M

[Optional] Trace data buffer size per thread.

The default is 1MB

--trace-mode=overwrite|discard

[Optional] Selects trace data buffer mode.

Installing or Building Babeltrace2 Package

The gathered trace data can be analyzed with a Python script below. To parse the trace, the data script uses the Babeltrace2 library. The package should be either installed or built from source code as shown below:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
git clone https://github.com/efficios/babeltrace.git
cd babeltrace
./bootstrap
./configure –help
./configure --disable-api-doc --disable-man-pages --disable-python-bindings-doc --enable-python-plugins --enable-python-binding

Running the Analyzing Script

The analyzing script is located in the folder: ./drivers/net/mlx5/tools

It requires Python3.6, Babeltrace2 packages and it takes the only parameter of trace data folder. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
./mlx5_trace.py /var/log/rte-2023-01-23-AM-11-52-39


Interpreting the Script Output Data

All the timings are given in nanoseconds.

The list of Tx (and coming Rx) bursts per port/queue is presented in the output. Each list element contains the list of build WQEs, and each WQE contains the list of packets to send.

image2023-1-30_16-28-17-version-1-modificationdate-1736074535043-api-v2.png


© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 9, 2025
content here