Multi-Pattern HWS Table Actions optimize PMD resource usage for the following flow actions in non-shared configuration:

REFORMAT (ENCAP / DECAP)

MODIFY_ACTION

The optimization is fully utilized when several action templates with supported flow actions are grouped into a single template table. In this case, the PMD allocates a single action object instead of a dedicated action object for each template.

Example:

Copy Copied! action_template id 1 raw_encap size X1 / jump / end action_template id 2 raw_encap size X2 / jump / end … action_template id N raw_encap size Xn / jump / end

Not optimized:

Optimized:

This optimization can be applied to non-shared actions only. Shared reformat action has masked data parameter.

Modify action has shared configuration in the following cases:

MODIFY_ACTION source field ID is RTE_FLOW_FIELD_VALUE and all elements of source immediate value are masked.

MODIFY_ACTION source field ID is RTE_FLOW_FIELD_POINTER and source memory address is masked.

All other source field types are always masked.

The code below demonstrates how PMD determines if the modify action is shared:

Copy Copied! static __rte_always_inline bool flow_hw_action_modify_field_is_shared( const struct rte_flow_action *action, const struct rte_flow_action *mask) { const struct rte_flow_action_modify_field *v = action->conf; const struct rte_flow_action_modify_field *m = mask->conf; if (v->src.field == RTE_FLOW_FIELD_VALUE) { uint32_t j; for (j = 0 ; j < RTE_DIM(m->src.value); ++j) { if (m->src.value[j]) return true ; } return false ; } if (v->src.field == RTE_FLOW_FIELD_POINTER) return m->src.pvalue != NULL; return true ; }