Multi-Pattern HWS Table Actions

Multi-Pattern HWS Table Actions optimize PMD resource usage for the following flow actions in non-shared configuration:

  • REFORMAT (ENCAP / DECAP)

  • MODIFY_ACTION

The optimization is fully utilized when several action templates with supported flow actions are grouped into a single template table. In this case, the PMD allocates a single action object instead of a dedicated action object for each template.

Example:

action_template id 1 raw_encap size X1 / jump / end
action_template id 2 raw_encap size X2 / jump / end
…
action_template id N raw_encap size Xn / jump / end

Not optimized:

image2023-8-14_15-37-9-version-1-modificationdate-1736074524480-api-v2.png

Optimized:

image2023-8-14_15-37-25-version-1-modificationdate-1736074523967-api-v2.png

This optimization can be applied to non-shared actions only. Shared reformat action has masked data parameter.

Modify action has shared configuration in the following cases:

  • MODIFY_ACTION source field ID is RTE_FLOW_FIELD_VALUE and all elements of source immediate value are masked.

  • MODIFY_ACTION source field ID is RTE_FLOW_FIELD_POINTER and source memory address is masked.

  • All other source field types are always masked.

The code below demonstrates how PMD determines if the modify action is shared:

static __rte_always_inline bool
flow_hw_action_modify_field_is_shared(const struct rte_flow_action *action, const struct rte_flow_action *mask)
{
    const struct rte_flow_action_modify_field *v = action->conf;
    const struct rte_flow_action_modify_field *m = mask->conf;
 
    if (v->src.field == RTE_FLOW_FIELD_VALUE) {
        uint32_t j;
 
        for (j = 0; j < RTE_DIM(m->src.value); ++j) {
            /*
             * Immediate value is considered to be masked (and thus shared by all flow rules),
             * if mask is non-zero. Partial mask over immediate value is not allowed.
             */
            if (m->src.value[j])
                return true;
        }
        return false;
    }
    if (v->src.field == RTE_FLOW_FIELD_POINTER)
        return m->src.pvalue != NULL;
 
    /* Source field types other than VALUE and POINTER are always shared. */
    return true;
}

Note

This feature enhances ENCAP action validation for the size parameter. Application must supply a masked ENCAP size parameter. ENCAP size parameter is considered masked if its mask value is not 0.
