NVIDIA vDPA PMD Features
Please refer to this links for further description of the mlx5 vDPA driver:
https://doc.dpdk.org/guides/vdpadevs/features_overview.html
https://doc.dpdk.org/guides/vdpadevs/mlx5.html
|
Feature
|
mlx5_vdpa PMD
|
csum
|
Yes
|
guest csum
|
Yes
|
host tso4
|
Yes
|
host tso6
|
Yes
|
any layout
|
Yes
|
guest announce
|
Yes
|
mq
|
Yes
|
version 1.0
|
Yes
|
log all
|
Yes
|
MTU
|
Yes
|
packed
|
Yes
|
proto mq
|
Yes
|
proto log shmfd
|
Yes
|
proto host notifier
|
Yes
|
queue statistics
|
Yes
|
Other kdrv
|
Yes
|
ARMv8
|
Yes
|
Power8
|
Yes
|
x86-32
|
Yes
|
x86-64
|
Yes
|
Usage and Design doc
|
Yes
|
CQ moderation
|
Yes