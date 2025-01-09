NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
NVIDIA vDPA PMD Features

Please refer to this links for further description of the mlx5 vDPA driver:

https://doc.dpdk.org/guides/vdpadevs/features_overview.html

https://doc.dpdk.org/guides/vdpadevs/mlx5.html

Feature

mlx5_vdpa PMD

csum

Yes

guest csum

Yes

host tso4

Yes

host tso6

Yes

any layout

Yes

guest announce

Yes

mq

Yes

version 1.0

Yes

log all

Yes

MTU

Yes

packed

Yes

proto mq

Yes

proto log shmfd

Yes

proto host notifier

Yes

queue statistics

Yes

Other kdrv

Yes

ARMv8

Yes

Power8

Yes

x86-32

Yes

x86-64

Yes

Usage and Design doc

Yes

CQ moderation

Yes
