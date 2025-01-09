NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
Packet Per Second (PPS) on Meter with rte_flow API

Note

This capability is available and supported only when using ConnectX-6 Dx adapter Cards

packet_mode flag is added to the meter profile parameters data structure so that it can meter traffic by packet per second. When packet_mode is 0, the profile rates and bucket sizes are specified in bytes per second and bytes. When packet_mode is not 0, the profile rates and bucket sizes are specified in packets and packets per second.

Testpmd Usage Examples

To add the new meter, run: “add port meter profile srtcm_rfc2697 (port_id) (profile_id) (cir) (cbs) (ebs) (packet_mode)”

testpmd> add port meter profile srtcm_rfc2697 0 24 2000 1000 0 1 
testpmd> add port meter policy 0 25 g_actions end y_actions end r_actions drop / end 
testpmd> create port meter 0 1 24 25 yes 0xffff 1 0 
testpmd> flow create 0 priority 3 group 1 ingress pattern eth / end actions meter mtr_id 1 / queue index 0 / end

Code Snippet for Configuring a New Profile for PPS

static void add_port_meter_profile_srtcm(uint16_t port_id, 
uint32_t profile_id, uint64_t cir, uint64_t cbs, uint64_t ebs, int packet_mode) 
{ 
        struct rte_mtr_meter_profile mp; 
        struct rte_mtr_error error; 
        int ret; /* Private shaper profile params */ 
 
        memset(&mp, 0, sizeof(struct rte_mtr_meter_profile)); 
        mp.alg = RTE_MTR_SRTCM_RFC2697; 
        mp.srtcm_rfc2697.cir = cir; 
        mp.srtcm_rfc2697.cbs = cbs; 
        mp.srtcm_rfc2697.ebs = ebs; 
        mp.packet_mode = packet_mode; 
        ret = rte_mtr_meter_profile_add(port_id, profile_id, &mp, &error); 
        if (ret != 0) { 
                print_err_msg(&error); 
                return; 
        } 
}

