Packet Re-Routing to the Kernel

In some cases, application may receive a packet that should have been received by the kernel. In this case, application uses the Kernel NIC Interface (KNI) or other means to transfer the packet to the kernel.

With bifurcated driver, we can have a rule to route packets matching a pattern (Example: IPv4 packets) to the DPDK application, while the rest of the traffic is received by the kernel. But, if we want to receive most of the traffic in DPDK except for specific patterns (Example: ICMP packets) that should be processed by the kernel, then it is easier to re-route these packets with a single rule.

This feature introduces a new rte_flow action (RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_SEND_TO_KERNEL) which allows application to re-route packets directly to the kernel without software involvement. The packets will be received by the kernel sharing the same device as the DPDK port on which this action is configured.

This action mostly suits bifurcated driver model.