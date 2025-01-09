On This Page
Port Affinity Match
Port Affinity Match indicates in the DPDK level the physical port a packet belongs to. This capability is available by using a new pattern item type for aggregated port affinity, its value reflects the physical port affinity of the received packets.
Additionally, the tx_affinity setting was added by calling rte_eth_dev_map_aggr_tx_affinity(), its value reflects the physical port the packets will be sent to.
This new capability is enables the app to receive the ingress port of a packet, and send the ACK out on the same port when dual ports devices are configured as a bond in Linux.
Configure the TxQ index 0,1 with tx affinity 1, TxQ index 2,3 with tx affinity 2:
testpmd> port stop all testpmd> port config
0txq
0affinity
1testpmd> port config
0txq
1affinity
1testpmd> port config
0txq
2affinity
2testpmd> port config
0txq
3affinity
2testpmd> port start all
Create an RX rule that matches the port affinity values, and redirect the packets to different RX Queue with marked value:
testpmd> flow create
0ingress pattern eth / aggr_affinity affinity is
1/ end actions mark id
0x1234/ queue index
0/ end testpmd> flow create
0ingress pattern eth / aggr_affinity affinity is
2/ end actions mark id
0xabcd/ queue index
2/ end
Send the packet from the different hardware ports of the remote side.
The packet was received from the first hardware port, the DPDK SW received at the RX queue 0 with 0x1234 Marked value, and the packets of RX queue 1 with 0xabcd marked value showed the second hardware port received.
Configure affinity in TxQ:
ret = rte_eth_dev_count_aggr_ports(port_id);
if(ret <
0) { printf(
"Failed to count the aggregated ports: (%s)\n", strerror(-ret));
return; } ret = rte_eth_dev_map_aggr_tx_affinity(port_id, queue_id, affinity);
if(ret !=
0) { printf(
"Failed to map tx queue with an aggregated port: %s\n", rte_strerror(-ret));
return; }
struct rte_flow * generate_port_affinity_match_flow( uint16_t port_id, uint8_t affinity_value, struct rte_flow_error *error) { struct rte_flow_attr attr; struct rte_flow_action action[MAX_ACTION_NUM]; struct rte_flow *flow = NULL; struct rte_flow_item_eth eth = {{{
0}}}; struct rte_flow_item_aggr_ port_affinity affinity = {
0}; struct rte_flow_item_aggr_ port_affinity affinity_mask = {.affinity=
0xff}; struct rte_flow_item pattern[] = { { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH, .spec = NULL, .mask = NULL, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_AGGR_ PORT_AFFINITY, .spec = &affinity, .mask = &affinity_mask, }, { .type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END, }, }; struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index =
1, };
/* Set the request affinity value. */affinity.affinity = affinity_value;
/* Create the Queue action. */action[
0].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE; action[
1].conf = &queue; action[
1].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END; attr.ingress =
1;
/* the final level must be always type end */pattern[
1].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END; flow = rte_flow_create(port_id, &attr, pattern, action, error);
returnflow;