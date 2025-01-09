Port Affinity Match indicates in the DPDK level the physical port a packet belongs to. This capability is available by using a new pattern item type for aggregated port affinity, its value reflects the physical port affinity of the received packets. ​

Additionally, the tx_affinity setting was added by calling rte_eth_dev_map_aggr_tx_affinity(), its value reflects the physical port the packets will be sent to.

This new capability is enables the app to receive the ingress port of a packet, and send the ACK out on the same port when dual ports devices are configured as a bond in Linux.