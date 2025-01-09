On This Page
Range Matching
The range matching is supported using the template API. When creating a pattern template, the common bits of “mask” and “last” in the "struct rte_flow_item" are used to specify the fields that will be used in range matching. When inserting a rule with such pattern template, the “spec” in "struct rte_flow_item" is used to set the lower boundary and “last” is used as the upper boundary of a range. More than one fields of range matching can be supported in a single pattern template, and the bits only present in the “mask” are still treated as exact matching.
The supported items are IPv4 packet length, IPv4 destination address, IPv4 source address, IPv4 version and header length, IPv4 time to live, IPv6 hop limit, IPv6 payload length, UDP/TCP source port, UDP/TCP destination port, TCP flags, tag, and metadata.
With the IP length range matching, the user can redirect the packets with length > X to the slow path and handled in the software. In the meanwhile, other packets can be fully offloaded without any software participation.
For example, in a virtual environment in which network application vendors does not have full control on the network configuration, tenants can decide on MTU size and the network application should accommodate to it. Offloaded encapsulation actions are adding the tunnel header to a packet. To avoid a situation in which a packet size exceeds the MTU size, after its encapsulation (and later on dropped), the DPDK application can set a rule to check for the IP length, ensuring that it does not exceed a specified length. If it does, it can be redirected to slow path (DPDK application) for proper handling (e.g. split to multiple packets), otherwise, it can be treated in the hardware.
Currently, the complex actions cannot be supported with range matching, the terminate actions can be supported.
QUEUE, RSS, PORT_ID, REPRESENTED_PORT, JUMP, DROP
Once an error is observed with complaining the complex action template, it is recommended to handle the actions in the following rules.
To create the pattern template with IPv4 length range matching specified
flow pattern_template
0create ingress relaxed no pattern_template_id
1template eth / ipv4 length mask
0xfffflength last
0xffff/ end
To create the action template with count and jump actions
flow actions_template
0create ingress actions_template_id
1template count / jump / end mask count / jump / end
To create the template table
flow template_table
0create group
1priority
0ingress table_id
0x11pattern_template
1actions_template
1rules_number
128
To insert a rule to match the length between 70 to 500 bytes
flow queue
0create
2template_table
0x11pattern_template
0actions_template
0postpone no pattern eth / ipv4 length spec
70length last
500/ end actions count / jump group
2/ end flow pull
0queue
2…
To insert another rule to match the length between 1500 to 4000 bytes
flow queue
0create
2template_table
0x11pattern_template
0actions_template
0postpone no pattern eth / ipv4 length spec
1500length last
4000/ end actions count / jump group
3/ end flow pull
0queue
2…
Refer to the “Template API” section for the usage of the functions and steps.
struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 pt_ip = {
.hdr.total_length =
0xffff,
};
struct rte_flow_item patterns[] = {
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH,
},
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4,
.mask = &pt_ip,
.last = &pt_ip,
},
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END,
},
};
struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 len_start = {
.hdr.total_length = RTE_BE16(
70),
};
struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 len_end = {
.hdr.total_length = RTE_BE16(
500),
};
struct rte_flow_item rule_items[] = {
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH,
},
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4,
.mask = &len_start,
.last = &len_end,
},
{
.type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END,
},
};
struct rte_flow_pattern_template *pts[
1] = {NULL};
…
pt = rte_flow_pattern_template_create(port_id, &pt_attr, patterns, &error);
…
pts[
0] = pt1;
…
range_flow_1 = rte_flow_async_create(port_id, queue_id, &attr, tbl,
rule_times,
0, actions,
0,
NULL, &error);