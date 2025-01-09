The range matching is supported using the template API. When creating a pattern template, the common bits of “mask” and “last” in the "struct rte_flow_item" are used to specify the fields that will be used in range matching. When inserting a rule with such pattern template, the “spec” in "struct rte_flow_item" is used to set the lower boundary and “last” is used as the upper boundary of a range. More than one fields of range matching can be supported in a single pattern template, and the bits only present in the “mask” are still treated as exact matching.

The supported items are IPv4 packet length, IPv4 destination address, IPv4 source address, IPv4 version and header length, IPv4 time to live, IPv6 hop limit, IPv6 payload length, UDP/TCP source port, UDP/TCP destination port, TCP flags, tag, and metadata.

With the IP length range matching, the user can redirect the packets with length > X to the slow path and handled in the software. In the meanwhile, other packets can be fully offloaded without any software participation.

For example, in a virtual environment in which network application vendors does not have full control on the network configuration, tenants can decide on MTU size and the network application should accommodate to it. Offloaded encapsulation actions are adding the tunnel header to a packet. To avoid a situation in which a packet size exceeds the MTU size, after its encapsulation (and later on dropped), the DPDK application can set a rule to check for the IP length, ensuring that it does not exceed a specified length. If it does, it can be redirected to slow path (DPDK application) for proper handling (e.g. split to multiple packets), otherwise, it can be treated in the hardware.

Currently, the complex actions cannot be supported with range matching, the terminate actions can be supported.

QUEUE, RSS, PORT_ID, REPRESENTED_PORT, JUMP, DROP