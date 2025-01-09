raw_encap/decap Action with Indirect Action Handle

Encap/decap actions sharing the same variants in a table may be much less than the expected maximal rules. Pre-allocating the reformat actions with this number is a misusage of hardware resources therefore, indirect action for encap/decap is recommended in such scenarios. An indirect encap/decap action can be shared by different flow rules among different tables, thus, it reduces any memory footprint and cache-misses, increases overall PPS and enables use of higher scale of flows through optimized resources.