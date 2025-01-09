NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS  Sample Action with VXLAN and NVGRE Encapsulation

On This Page

Sample Action with VXLAN and NVGRE Encapsulation

Enables the user to perform VXLAN and NVGRE encapsulation as part of the sample actions. This allows better tunnel encapsulation capabilities.

Testpmd Usage Examples

  • E-Switch Mirroring rule: the matched ingress packets are sent to port IS 2 and also mirrored the packets with VXLAN encapsulation header and sent to port id 0:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    testpmd> set vxlan ip-version ipv4 vni 4 udp-src 4 udp-dst 4 ip-src 127.0.0.1 ip-dst 128.0.0.1 eth-src 11:11:11:11:11:11 eth-dst 22:22:22:22:22:22
testpmd> set sample_actions 0 vxlan_encap / port_id id 0 / end
testpmd> flow create 0 ingress transfer pattern eth / end actions sample ratio 1 index 0  / port_id id 2 / end

  • E-Switch Mirroring rule: the matched ingress packets are sent to port ID 2 and also mirrored the packets with NVGRE encapsulation header and sent to port id 0:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    testpmd> set nvgre ip-version ipv4 tni 4 ip-src 127.0.0.1 ip-dst 128.0.0.1 eth-src 11:11:11:11:11:11 eth-dst 22:22:22:22:22:22
testpmd> set sample_actions 0 nvgre_encap / port_id id 0 / end
testpmd> flow create 0 ingress transfer pattern eth / end actions  sample ratio 1 index 0  / port_id id 2 / end

Code Snippet

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/* Maximum number of items in vxlan encap/decap.
   * ETH / IPv4(6) / UDP / VXLAN / END
   */
  #define TUNNEL_ITEMS_NUM 5
/* Maximum number of actions in port mirror.
 * RAW_ENCAP(VXLAN_ENCAP) / PORT_ID / END
 */
  #define MIRROR_ACTIONS_NUM 3
 
static int add_mirror_action(const void* header) {
      struct sample_conf {
          struct rte_flow_action_sample sample;
          struct rte_flow_action_port_id port_id;
          struct rte_flow_action_vxlan_encap vxlan_encap;
          struct rte_flow_item vxlan_items[TUNNEL_ITEMS_NUM];
          struct rte_flow_action sample_actions[MIRROR_ACTIONS_NUM];
      } *sample_conf;
 
     BUILD_ASSERT_DECL(offsetof(struct sample_conf, sample) == 0);
     struct rte_flow_action *sample_itr;
     const struct eth_header *eth;
     const struct udp_header *udp;
     const void *vxlan;
     const void *l3;
     const void *l4;
     int field = 0;
     int port_id = 2;
 
     sample_conf = xzalloc(sizeof *sample_conf);
     sample_itr = sample_conf->sample_actions;
     eth = header;
 
     /* Fill vxlan_items */
     vxlan_items[field].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
     vxlan_items[field].spec = eth;
     vxlan_items[field].mask = &rte_flow_item_eth_mask;
     field++;
 
     l3 = eth + 1;
     vxlan_items[field].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4;
     vxlan_items[field].spec = l3;
     vxlan_items[field].mask = &rte_flow_item_ipv4_mask;
     field++;
 
     udp = (l3 + 1);
     vxlan_items[field].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_UDP;
     vxlan_items[field].spec = udp;
     vxlan_items[field].mask = &rte_flow_item_udp_mask;
     field++;
 
     vxlan = (udp + 1);
     vxlan_items[field].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_VXLAN;
     vxlan_items[field].spec = vxlan;
     vxlan_items[field].mask = &rte_flow_item_vxlan_mask;
     field++;
 
     vxlan_items[field].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
 
     /* Initialize sample struct */
     sample_conf->sample.ratio = 1;
     sample_conf->sample.actions = sample_conf->sample_actions;
     sample_conf->port_id.id = port_id;
     sample_itr->conf = &sample_conf->vxlan_encap;
     sample_itr->type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_VXLAN_ENCAP;
     sample_itr++;
     sample_itr->conf = &sample_conf->port_id;
     sample_itr->type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_PORT_ID;
     sample_itr++;
     sample_itr->type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END;
 
     add_flow_action(actions, RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_SAMPLE,
                     sample_conf);
 
}

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 9, 2025
content here