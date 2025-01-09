Sample Action with VXLAN and NVGRE Encapsulation

E-Switch Mirroring rule: the matched ingress packets are sent to port IS 2 and also mirrored the packets with VXLAN encapsulation header and sent to port id 0:

Copy Copied! testpmd> set vxlan ip-version ipv4 vni 4 udp-src 4 udp-dst 4 ip-src 127.0.0.1 ip-dst 128.0.0.1 eth-src 11:11:11:11:11:11 eth-dst 22:22:22:22:22:22 testpmd> set sample_actions 0 vxlan_encap / port_id id 0 / end testpmd> flow create 0 ingress transfer pattern eth / end actions sample ratio 1 index 0 / port_id id 2 / end