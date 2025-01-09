On This Page
Sample Action with VXLAN and NVGRE Encapsulation
Enables the user to perform VXLAN and NVGRE encapsulation as part of the sample actions. This allows better tunnel encapsulation capabilities.
E-Switch Mirroring rule: the matched ingress packets are sent to port IS 2 and also mirrored the packets with VXLAN encapsulation header and sent to port id 0:
testpmd> set vxlan ip-version ipv4 vni 4 udp-src 4 udp-dst 4 ip-src 127.0.0.1 ip-dst 128.0.0.1 eth-src 11:11:11:11:11:11 eth-dst 22:22:22:22:22:22 testpmd> set sample_actions 0 vxlan_encap / port_id id 0 / end testpmd> flow create 0 ingress transfer pattern eth / end actions sample ratio 1 index 0 / port_id id 2 / end
E-Switch Mirroring rule: the matched ingress packets are sent to port ID 2 and also mirrored the packets with NVGRE encapsulation header and sent to port id 0:
testpmd> set nvgre ip-version ipv4 tni 4 ip-src 127.0.0.1 ip-dst 128.0.0.1 eth-src 11:11:11:11:11:11 eth-dst 22:22:22:22:22:22 testpmd> set sample_actions 0 nvgre_encap / port_id id 0 / end testpmd> flow create 0 ingress transfer pattern eth / end actions sample ratio 1 index 0 / port_id id 2 / end
/* Maximum number of items in vxlan encap/decap.
* ETH / IPv4(6) / UDP / VXLAN / END
*/
#define TUNNEL_ITEMS_NUM 5
/* Maximum number of actions in port mirror.
* RAW_ENCAP(VXLAN_ENCAP) / PORT_ID / END
*/
#define MIRROR_ACTIONS_NUM 3
static int add_mirror_action(const void* header) {
struct sample_conf {
struct rte_flow_action_sample sample;
struct rte_flow_action_port_id port_id;
struct rte_flow_action_vxlan_encap vxlan_encap;
struct rte_flow_item vxlan_items[TUNNEL_ITEMS_NUM];
struct rte_flow_action sample_actions[MIRROR_ACTIONS_NUM];
} *sample_conf;
BUILD_ASSERT_DECL(offsetof(struct sample_conf, sample) == 0);
struct rte_flow_action *sample_itr;
const struct eth_header *eth;
const struct udp_header *udp;
const void *vxlan;
const void *l3;
const void *l4;
int field = 0;
int port_id = 2;
sample_conf = xzalloc(sizeof *sample_conf);
sample_itr = sample_conf->sample_actions;
eth = header;
/* Fill vxlan_items */
vxlan_items[field].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
vxlan_items[field].spec = eth;
vxlan_items[field].mask = &rte_flow_item_eth_mask;
field++;
l3 = eth + 1;
vxlan_items[field].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4;
vxlan_items[field].spec = l3;
vxlan_items[field].mask = &rte_flow_item_ipv4_mask;
field++;
udp = (l3 + 1);
vxlan_items[field].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_UDP;
vxlan_items[field].spec = udp;
vxlan_items[field].mask = &rte_flow_item_udp_mask;
field++;
vxlan = (udp + 1);
vxlan_items[field].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_VXLAN;
vxlan_items[field].spec = vxlan;
vxlan_items[field].mask = &rte_flow_item_vxlan_mask;
field++;
vxlan_items[field].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
/* Initialize sample struct */
sample_conf->sample.ratio = 1;
sample_conf->sample.actions = sample_conf->sample_actions;
sample_conf->port_id.id = port_id;
sample_itr->conf = &sample_conf->vxlan_encap;
sample_itr->type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_VXLAN_ENCAP;
sample_itr++;
sample_itr->conf = &sample_conf->port_id;
sample_itr->type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_PORT_ID;
sample_itr++;
sample_itr->type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END;
add_flow_action(actions, RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_SAMPLE,
sample_conf);
}