Scalable Functions

The scalable functions are supported starting from this release. Before using it in DPDK, the configuration should be done firstly.

To set up the Scalable Functions follow the instructions in this link: https://github.com/Mellanox/scalablefunctions/wiki/MLNX_OFED-step-by-step-guide

The section “SubFunction support” in the file “doc/guides/nics/mlx5.rst” can be used as the reference to use scalable functions in DPDK.

Probing in DPDK Application

  • To probe a SF (9 as the index in the example):

    -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.9

  • To probe SF representors:

    -a <PCI_BDF>,representor=sf[0-N]

  • To probe SF representors in bonding mode:

    -a <Primary_PCI_BDF>,representor=pf[0,1]sf[0-N]

SF and VF representors cannot be probed with one “-a” parameter, but they can be attached dynamically and separately.

testpmd> port attach <PCI_BDF>,representor=sf<sfnum>,dv_flow_en=1

