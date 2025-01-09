The scalable functions are supported starting from this release. Before using it in DPDK, the configuration should be done firstly.

To set up the Scalable Functions follow the instructions in this link: https://github.com/Mellanox/scalablefunctions/wiki/MLNX_OFED-step-by-step-guide

The section “SubFunction support” in the file “doc/guides/nics/mlx5.rst” can be used as the reference to use scalable functions in DPDK.