SRv6 Push/Remove Actions

Service Routing Header (SRH) can be used for SRv6 offload of an endpoint device (match + header add/remove)​. The user can create a rule to match on SRH and to validate it, or create an SRH with segment_list as source node​.

The match can be on the 1st 32 Bits of SRH: Routing Type, Next Header, Segment-Left.

​

Supported device type = endpoint node​

SR- SourceNode = Start SRv6 source route through Push/Encap (SRH)​

SR-EndNode = Hold the latest IP; End SRv6 source route through Pop/Decap (SRH); Also use match to validate that segment-left=0 & validate routing type=SRv6​

​Supported Operations ​

Match : Required for SR-EndNode​

Push/Encap : Required for SR-SourceNode​

Pop/Decap: Required for SR-EndNode

IPv6 extension header manipulation ( add/remove header) is performed through on of the following methods:

Use encap/decap for adding IPv6 tunnel with Segment routing Header (SRH)​ Use the original/legacy encap/decap API (no API change)​ Enable adding any tunnel type, e.g. GRE/VxLAN, NVGRE

Use the push/pop [newly added API] of IPv6 extension headers into/from IPv6 packets​ Before push, there should be no IPv6 extension header - IPv6.dst_addr = seg_list[0] After push - IPv6.dst_addr = seg_list[n] After pop - IPv6.dst_addr = seg_list[0]​ After push IPv6 routing should be the only present extension (not supporting multiple extensions)​ Push/Pop are complex actions, hence impacting on PPS and #rules should be limited​



Match is available on 1st 32 bits (partial/relevant fields) Cannot match on further last Entry/flags/tag/…/ TLV options) Only TCP, UDP, and IPv6 are supported by the Next Header field​

Push/Encap - size (encap buffer or push buffer) <= 128B (may limit the total # of segment list entries)​

​Push​