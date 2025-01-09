NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
Steering by Integrity Check Flags

Now steering can be performed by a new RTE flow item RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_INTEGRITY to enable matching on l3_ok, ipv4_csum_ok, l4_ok and l4_csum_ok.

  • l3_ok (bit 2): If set, packet is matched to IPv4/IPv6, and the length of the data is not larger than the packet's length. For IPv4, protocol version is also verified.

  • l4_ok (bit 3):

    • In case of UDP - the packet has a valid length. For bad UDP, the length field is greater than the packet.

    • In case of TCP - a valid data offset value. For TCP the data offset value is greater than the packet size.

  • ipv4_csum_ok (bit 5): The IPv4 checksum is correct.

  • l4_csum_ok (bit 6): The UDP/TCP checksum is correct.

The item parameter `level’ select between inner and outer parts:

  • 0,1 – outer

  • Level > 2 - inner

Testpmd Usage Examples

  • Match on a valid L3 packet (IPv4/IPv6):

    testpmd> flow create 0 ingress pattern eth / {ipv4|ipv6} / tcp / integrity level is 0 value spec 4 value mask 4 / end actions queue index 1

  • Match on a valid L4 packet including checksum:

    testpmd> flow create 0 ingress pattern eth / {ipv4|ipv6} / tcp / integrity level is 0 value mask 0x48 value spec 0x48 / end actions queue index 1

  • Match on a bad IPv4 checksum:

    testpmd> flow create 0 ingress pattern eth / ipv4 / tcp / integrity level 0 value spec 0 value mask 32 / end actions queue index 1

Code Snippets

static int add_integrity_checks_items(void) {
 
    struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index = rx_q };
    struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 ip_spec;
    struct rte_flow_item_ipv4 ip_mask;
    struct  rte_flow_item_integrity integrity_spec = 
           {.level = 0, .l3_ok = 1, . ipv4_csum_ok = 1};
    struct  rte_flow_item_integrity integrity_mask = 
           {.level = 0, .l3_ok = 1, .l4_ok = 0, .ipv4_csum_ok = 1};
    int res;
 
    memset(pattern, 0, sizeof(pattern));
    memset(action, 0, sizeof(action));
 
    /*
     * set the rule attribute.
     * in this case only ingress packets will be checked.
     */
    memset(&attr, 0, sizeof(struct rte_flow_attr));
    attr.ingress = 1;
 
    /*
    * create the action sequence.
    * one action only, move packet to queue
    */
    action[0].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE;
    action[0].conf = &queue;
    action[1].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END;
 
    /*
     * set the first level of the pattern (ETH).
     * since in this example we just want to get the
     * ipv4 we set this level to allow all.
    */
    pattern[0].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_ETH;
 
    /*
     * setting the second level of the pattern (IP).
     * in this example this is the level we care about
     * so we set it according to the parameters.
     */
    memset(&ip_spec, 0, sizeof(struct rte_flow_item_ipv4));
    memset(&ip_mask, 0, sizeof(struct rte_flow_item_ipv4));
    ip_spec.hdr.dst_addr = htonl(dest_ip);
    ip_mask.hdr.dst_addr = dest_mask;
    ip_spec.hdr.src_addr = htonl(src_ip);
    ip_mask.hdr.src_addr = src_mask;
    pattern[1].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_IPV4;
    pattern[1].spec = &ip_spec;
    pattern[1].mask = &ip_mask;
   /*
    * check for a valid ipv4 packet.
    */
    pattern[2].type =  RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_INTEGRITY;
    pattern[2].spec = &integrity_spec;
    pattern[2].mask = &integrity_mask;
    /* the final level must be always type end */
    pattern[3].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
}

