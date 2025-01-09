Steering by Integrity Check Flags

Now steering can be performed by a new RTE flow item RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_INTEGRITY to enable matching on l3_ok, ipv4_csum_ok, l4_ok and l4_csum_ok .

l3_ok (bit 2) : If set, packet is matched to IPv4/IPv6, and the length of the data is not larger than the packet's length. For IPv4, protocol version is also verified.

l4_ok (bit 3): In case of UDP - the packet has a valid length. For bad UDP, the length field is greater than the packet. In case of TCP - a valid data offset value. For TCP the data offset value is greater than the packet size.

ipv4_csum_ok (bit 5) : The IPv4 checksum is correct.

l4_csum_ok (bit 6): The UDP/TCP checksum is correct.

The item parameter `level’ select between inner and outer parts: