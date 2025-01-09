NVIDIA DPDK Documentation MLNX_DPDK_22.11_2310.5.1 LTS
Steering by Packet Type

The new RTE flow item RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_PTYPE provides a quick way of finding out L2/L3/L4 protocols in each packet. This helps with optimized flow rules matching, eliminating the need of stacking all the packet headers in the matching criteria.

The supported values are:

L2: ``RTE_PTYPE_L2_ETHER``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L2_ETHER_VLAN``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L2_ETHER_QINQ``

L3: ``RTE_PTYPE_L3_IPV4``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L3_IPV6``

L4: ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_TCP``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_UDP``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_ICMP``

and their ``RTE_PTYPE_INNER_XXX`` counterparts as well as ``RTE_PTYPE_TUNNEL_ESP``.

Matching on both outer and inner IP fragmented is supported using ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_FRAG`` and

RTE_PTYPE_INNER_L4_FRAG`` values. They are not part of L4 types, so they should be provided as a mask value during pattern template creation explicitly.

Testpmd Usage Examples

Match on outer IPv4 and ICMP.

# RTE_PTYPE_L4_TCP / RTE_PTYPE_L4_MASK
 
flow pattern_template 0 create pattern_template_id 1 ingress template ptype packet_type is 0x510 packet_type mask 0xff0 / end
 
flow actions_template 0 create actions_template_id 1 template queue / end mask queue / end
 
flow template_table 0 create table_id 1 group 1 priority 0 ingress rules_number 64 pattern_template 1 actions_template 1
 
flow queue 0 create 0 template_table 1 pattern_template 0 actions_template 0 postpone no pattern ptype packet_type is 0x510 / end actions queue index 1 / end

Code Snippets

static int add_ptype_items(void) {
 
 struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index = rx_q };
 
 
 
 struct rte_flow_item_ptype ptype_spec =
 
 {.packet_type = 0x510 };
 
 struct rte_flow_item_integrity ptype_mask =
 
 {.packet_type = 0xff0};
 
 int res;
 
 memset(pattern, 0, sizeof(pattern));
 
 memset(action, 0, sizeof(action));
 
 /*
 
 * set the rule attribute.
 
 * in this case only ingress packets will be checked.
 
 */
 
 memset(&attr, 0, sizeof(struct rte_flow_attr));
 
 attr.ingress = 1;
 
 /*
 
 * create the action sequence.
 
 * one action only, move packet to queue
 
 */
 
 action[0].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE;
 
 action[0].conf = &queue;
 
 action[1].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END;
 
 /*
 
 * match on RTE_PTYPE_L4_TCP / RTE_PTYPE_L4_MASK
 
 */
 
 pattern[0].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_PTYPE;
 
 pattern[0].spec = &ptype_mask;
 
 pattern[0].mask = &ptype_spec;
 
 
 
 /* the final level must be always type end */
 
 pattern[1].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
 
}

