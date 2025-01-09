On This Page
Steering by Packet Type
The new RTE flow item RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_PTYPE provides a quick way of finding out L2/L3/L4 protocols in each packet. This helps with optimized flow rules matching, eliminating the need of stacking all the packet headers in the matching criteria.
The supported values are:
L2: ``RTE_PTYPE_L2_ETHER``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L2_ETHER_VLAN``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L2_ETHER_QINQ``
L3: ``RTE_PTYPE_L3_IPV4``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L3_IPV6``
L4: ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_TCP``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_UDP``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_ICMP``
and their ``RTE_PTYPE_INNER_XXX`` counterparts as well as ``RTE_PTYPE_TUNNEL_ESP``.
Matching on both outer and inner IP fragmented is supported using ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_FRAG`` and
RTE_PTYPE_INNER_L4_FRAG`` values. They are not part of L4 types, so they should be provided as a mask value during pattern template creation explicitly.
Match on outer IPv4 and ICMP.
# RTE_PTYPE_L4_TCP / RTE_PTYPE_L4_MASK
flow pattern_template
0 create pattern_template_id
1 ingress template ptype packet_type is
0x510 packet_type mask
0xff0 / end
flow actions_template
0 create actions_template_id
1 template queue / end mask queue / end
flow template_table
0 create table_id
1 group
1 priority
0 ingress rules_number
64 pattern_template
1 actions_template
1
flow queue
0 create
0 template_table
1 pattern_template
0 actions_template
0 postpone no pattern ptype packet_type is
0x510 / end actions queue index
1 / end
static
int add_ptype_items(
void) {
struct rte_flow_action_queue queue = { .index = rx_q };
struct rte_flow_item_ptype ptype_spec =
{.packet_type =
0x510 };
struct rte_flow_item_integrity ptype_mask =
{.packet_type =
0xff0};
int res;
memset(pattern,
0, sizeof(pattern));
memset(action,
0, sizeof(action));
/*
* set the rule attribute.
* in this case only ingress packets will be checked.
*/
memset(&attr,
0, sizeof(struct rte_flow_attr));
attr.ingress =
1;
/*
* create the action sequence.
* one action only, move packet to queue
*/
action[
0].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_QUEUE;
action[
0].conf = &queue;
action[
1].type = RTE_FLOW_ACTION_TYPE_END;
/*
* match on RTE_PTYPE_L4_TCP / RTE_PTYPE_L4_MASK
*/
pattern[
0].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_PTYPE;
pattern[
0].spec = &ptype_mask;
pattern[
0].mask = &ptype_spec;
/* the final level must be always type end */
pattern[
1].type = RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_END;
}