Steering by Packet Type

The new RTE flow item RTE_FLOW_ITEM_TYPE_PTYPE provides a quick way of finding out L2/L3/L4 protocols in each packet. This helps with optimized flow rules matching, eliminating the need of stacking all the packet headers in the matching criteria.

The supported values are:

L2: ``RTE_PTYPE_L2_ETHER``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L2_ETHER_VLAN``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L2_ETHER_QINQ``

L3: ``RTE_PTYPE_L3_IPV4``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L3_IPV6``

L4: ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_TCP``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_UDP``, ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_ICMP``

and their ``RTE_PTYPE_INNER_XXX`` counterparts as well as ``RTE_PTYPE_TUNNEL_ESP``.

Matching on both outer and inner IP fragmented is supported using ``RTE_PTYPE_L4_FRAG`` and

RTE_PTYPE_INNER_L4_FRAG`` values. They are not part of L4 types, so they should be provided as a mask value during pattern template creation explicitly.