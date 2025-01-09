Steering LAG enables the option of having a physical port selection based on the hash function defined by the bond, thus different packets of the same flow will be egress from the same physical port regardless of the Tx queue chosen, both in the slow and the fast path. The default is still the legacy mode based on queue affinity when creating a VF-LAG.

To enable the Steering (hash) LAG before changing to “switchdev” mode run:

Copy Copied! echo “hash” > /sys/class/net/pf0/compat/devlink/lag_port_select_mode echo “hash” > /sys/class/net/pf1/compat/devlink/lag_port_select_mode

For further information see Configuring VF to be Trusted.