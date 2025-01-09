Steering LAG
Steering LAG enables the option of having a physical port selection based on the hash function defined by the bond, thus different packets of the same flow will be egress from the same physical port regardless of the Tx queue chosen, both in the slow and the fast path. The default is still the legacy mode based on queue affinity when creating a VF-LAG.
To enable the Steering (hash) LAG before changing to “switchdev” mode run:
echo “hash” > /sys/class/net/pf0/compat/devlink/lag_port_select_mode
echo “hash” > /sys/class/net/pf1/compat/devlink/lag_port_select_mode
For further information see Configuring VF to be Trusted.
To disable it and use the queue affinity mode, just use
“queue_affinity” instead of
“hash”. Further information can be found in the MLNX_OFED documentation.