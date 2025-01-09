Switch Granularity Rule Matching supports the represented_port item in pattern. If the spec and the mask are both set to NULL, the source vPort will not be added to the matcher, it will match patterns for all vPort to reduce rule count and memory consumption.

When testpmd starts with a PF, a VF-rep0 and a VF-rep1, the below example and code snippets will redirect packets from VF0 and VF1 to the wire.